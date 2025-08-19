Pakistan Shaheens Vs Chicago Kingsmen Live Streaming, Top End T20 Series 2025 Match 17: Toss Update And Playing XIs

Chicago Kingsmen take on Pakistan Shaheens in Match 17 of the Top End T20 Series 2025 in Darwin on Tuesday, August 19
Chicago Kingsmen take on Pakistan Shaheens in Darwin on Tuesday, August 19, in Match 17 of the Top End T20 Series 2025.
The Chicago Kingsmen remain unbeaten with two wins from two, while the Pakistan Shaheens have lost just one of their three matches, keeping their campaign competitive.
Pakistan Shaheens enter this clash buoyed by a commanding 73-run victory over Melbourne Renegades Academy.
Meanwhile, Chicago Kingsmen continue their winning form after defeating Adelaide Strikers Academy by 18 runs, posting 139/8 and restricting their opponents to 121 in 19.2 overs in the 10th match of the Top End T20 Series in Darwin.
Pakistan Shaheens Vs Chicago Kingsmen, Top End T20 Series 2025: Live Streaming
Match 17 of the Top End T20 Series 2025 between Chicago Kingsmen and Pakistan Shaheens is being played at 9 AM on Tuesday, August 19. In India, the game is available to stream live on FanCode.
Pakistan Shaheens Vs Chicago Kingsmen, Top End T20 Series 2025: Toss Update
Pakistan Shaheens won the toss and chose to field first.
Pakistan Shaheens Vs Chicago Kingsmen, Top End T20 Series 2025: Playing XIs
Pakistan Shaheens Playing XI: Yasir Khan, Khawaja Nafay, Abdul Samad, Mohammad Faiq, Maaz Sadaqat, Irfan Khan (c), Saad Masood, Shahid Aziz, Mohammad Wasim, Ubaid Shah, Faisal Akram
Chicago Kingsmen Playing XI: Sharjeel Khan, Shayan Jahangir, Shehan Jayasuriya, Milind Kumar, Tajinder Singh, Hassan Khan, Hammad Azam (c), Scott Kuggeleijn, Umer Khan, Ehsan Adil, Ghulam Mudassar