Pakistan Shaheens Vs Melbourne Renegades Academy, Top End T20 Series Match 15: PAK Thrash MRA By 79 Runs

Pakistan Shaheens vs Melbourne Renegades Academy, Top End T20 Series 2025: Catch all the information about Match 15, including toss and match report, playing XIs

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Pakistan Shaheens Vs Melbourne Renegades Academy, Top End T20 Series Match 15: PAK Thrash MRA By 79 Runs
  • Pakistan Shaheens beat Melbourne Reneades Academy by 79 runs

  • Abdul Samad smashed a century to help the Shaheens claim a win

  • Both teams now have two victories and a loss in the tournament

Pakistan Shaheens thrashed Melbourne Renegades Academy by 79 runs in Match 15 of the Top End T20 Series 2025 at the TIO Stadium in Darwin on Monday, 18 August. The Renegades Academy, who were unbeaten in two matches so far, were absolutely outplayed.

Shaheens posted 178/5 in their 20 overs with Abdul Samad smashing an unbeaten 110. In reply, Renegades Academy were bowled out for 105.

Ahead of the match, Melbourne Renegades Academy skipper Will Sutherland won the toss and opted to field first.

Pakistan Shaheens Vs Melbourne Renegades Academy, Top End T20 Series 2025: Playing XIs

Pakistan Shaheens: Yashir Khan, Khawaja Nafay (wk), Abdul Samad, Mohammad Faiq, Maaz Sadaqat, Irfan Khan (c), Saad Masood, Mubasir Khan, Mohammad Wasim, Ubaid Shah, Faisal Akram

Melbourne Renegades Academy: Harry Dixon, Josh Brown, Jai Lemire (wk), Dylan Brasher, Will Sutherland (c), Arjun Nair, Oliver Peake, Fergus O’Neill, Xavier Crone, Michael Archer, Callum Stow

The Shaheens were off to a bad start with both the openers back in the dugout within first two overs. Then Abdul Samad took charge and slammed a century. He finished with 110 from 63 balls to propel Pakistan Shaheens 178/5.

Maaz Sadaqat then picked up three wickets for the Shaheens and the Renegades Academy were bundled out for a paltry 105.

Both teams now have two wins and a loss in their three outings so far in this tournament.

Pakistan Shaheens Vs Melbourne Renegades Academy, Top End T20 Series 2025: Live Streaming Details

The Pakistan Shaheens vs Melbourne Renegades Academy, Top End T20 Series 2025 match 15 was be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. There was be no television broadcast of the match.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India tour of England, check India vs England News, IND vs ENG Schedule, India vs England Test Squad, and more updates.

Published At:
