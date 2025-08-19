Sports

WNBA: Mercury Stop Storm; Mystics, Liberty Win

A late charge from Seattle Storm was not enough as Phoenix Mercury held on to their lead and won the match 85-82 in the WNBA on Sunday night. Meanwhile, Atlanta Dream kept their lead in Eastern Conference with a 73-69 victory over Golden State Valkyries. Las Vegas Aces also earned a win in a high-scoring game. Aces beat Dallas Wings 106-87. Also, Washington Mystics earned a 95-86 win over LA Sparks.