WNBA: Mercury Stop Storm; Mystics, Liberty Win

A late charge from Seattle Storm was not enough as Phoenix Mercury held on to their lead and won the match 85-82 in the WNBA on Sunday night. Meanwhile, Atlanta Dream kept their lead in Eastern Conference with a 73-69 victory over Golden State Valkyries. Las Vegas Aces also earned a win in a high-scoring game. Aces beat Dallas Wings 106-87. Also, Washington Mystics earned a 95-86 win over LA Sparks.

WNBA Basketball game Phoenix Mercury vs Seattle Storm_Sami Whitcomb
WNBA: Phoenix Mercury vs Seattle Storm | Photo: AP/Lindsey Wasson

Phoenix Mercury guard Sami Whitcomb, left, greets forward Alyssa Thomas (25) after Thomas made a basket against the Seattle Storm during the second half of a WNBA basketball game in Seattle.

WNBA Basketball game Phoenix Mercury vs Seattle Storm_Gabby Williams
WNBA: Phoenix Mercury vs Seattle Storm | Photo: AP/Lindsey Wasson

Seattle Storm forward Gabby Williams, right, scores a basket against Phoenix Mercury forward DeWanna Bonner, left, during the second half of a WNBA basketball game in Seattle.

WNBA Basketball game Phoenix Mercury vs Seattle Storm_Nneka Ogwumike
WNBA: Phoenix Mercury vs Seattle Storm | Photo: AP/Lindsey Wasson

Seattle Storm forward Nneka Ogwumike, center, loses the ball against Phoenix Mercury forward DeWanna Bonner and forward Alyssa Thomas (25) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game in Seattle.

WNBA Basketball game Phoenix Mercury vs Seattle Storm_Alyssa Thomas
WNBA: Phoenix Mercury vs Seattle Storm | Photo: AP/Lindsey Wasson

Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) knocks the ball away from Seattle Storm center Dominique Malonga, front right, during the second half of a WNBA basketball game in Seattle.

WNBA Basketball game Phoenix Mercury vs Seattle Storm_Sami Whitcomb
WNBA: Phoenix Mercury vs Seattle Storm | Photo: AP/Lindsey Wasson

Phoenix Mercury guard Sami Whitcomb, left, greets forward Kathryn Westbeld, right, during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Seattle Storm in Seattle.

WNBA Basketball game Atlanta Dream vs Golden State Valkyries_Janelle Salaun
WNBA: Atlanta Dream vs Golden State Valkyries | Photo: Carlos Avila Gonzalez/San Francisco Chronicle via AP

Golden State Valkyries' Janelle Salaun drives past Atlanta Dream's Nia Coffey in the first quarter of an WNBA basketball game at Chase Center in San Francisco.

WNBA Basketball game Atlanta Dream vs Golden State Valkyries_Kate Martin
WNBA: Atlanta Dream vs Golden State Valkyries | Photo: Carlos Avila Gonzalez/San Francisco Chronicle via AP

Golden State Valkyries' Kate Martin (20) has the ball stripped from her by Atlanta Dream's Maya Caldwell in the second half of a WNBA basketball game against Atlanta Dream at Chase Center in San Francisco.

WNBA Basketball game Atlanta Dream vs Golden State Valkyries_Kate Martin
WNBA: Atlanta Dream vs Golden State Valkyries | Photo: Carlos Avila Gonzalez/San Francisco Chronicle via AP

Kate Martin (20) leaps up out of bounds to save the possession for the Golden State Valkyries in the first half of a WNBA basketball game against Atlanta Dream at Chase Center in San Francisco.

WNBA Basketball game Atlanta Dream vs Golden State Valkyries_Janelle Salaün
WNBA: Atlanta Dream vs Golden State Valkyries | Photo: Carlos Avila Gonzalez/San Francisco Chronicle via AP

Golden State Valkyries' Janelle Salaün, center, has her shot blocked by Atlanta Dream's Brittney Griner (42) and Nia Coffey in the first half of a WNBA basketball game against at Chase Center in San Francisco.

WNBA Basketball game Atlanta Dream vs Golden State Valkyries_Brittney Griner
WNBA: Atlanta Dream vs Golden State Valkyries | Photo: Carlos Avila Gonzalez/San Francisco Chronicle via AP

Atlanta Dream's Brittney Griner (42) drives to the basket for a layup against Golden State Valkyries' Iliana Rupert (12) the first half of a WNBA basketball game at Chase Center in San Francisco.

WNBA Basketball game Dallas Wings vs Las Vegas Aces_Paige Bueckers
WNBA: Dallas Wings vs Las Vegas Aces | Photo: Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP

Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) takes the ball upcourt against Las Vegas Aces guard Jewell Loyd (24) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game in Las Vegas.

WNBA Basketball game Dallas Wings vs Las Vegas Aces_Luisa Geiselsoder
WNBA: Dallas Wings vs Las Vegas Aces | Photo: Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP

Dallas Wings center Luisa Geiselsoder shoots over Las Vegas Aces forward NaLyssa Smith (3) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game, in Las Vegas.

WNBA Basketball game Dallas Wings vs Las Vegas Aces_Aja Wilson
WNBA: Dallas Wings vs Las Vegas Aces | Photo: Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) reacts after making a basket against the Dallas Wings during the first half of a WNBA basketball game in Las Vegas.

WNBA Basketball game Dallas Wings vs Las Vegas Aces_Luisa Geiselsoder
WNBA: Dallas Wings vs Las Vegas Aces | Photo: Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP

Dallas Wings center Luisa Geiselsoder (18) defends against Las Vegas Aces forward NaLyssa Smith (3) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game in Las Vegas.

