East Bengal Vs Mohun Bagan Preview, Durand Cup 2026: Oldest Football Tournament Kicks-Off With Kolkata Derby

The reinforcements up front have arrived too. Dejan Drazic, the Serbian forward brought in to sharpen a cutting edge that occasionally deserted the Kolkata giants last season, landed in the city only days ago and has already been given a proper introduction to what he has signed up for, saying, "For every player, foreigner or Indian, it is amazing to play a game like a derby in Kolkata," he said. "I was very surprised at the airport, this is the first time that has happened to me, and I am very grateful for that welcome. We are Mohun Bagan, and like everybody, we expect to win this game."