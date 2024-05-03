Art & Entertainment

Amruta Khanvilkar On Working With Zakir Khan: 'Someone You Should Encounter At Least Once'

Amruta Khanvilkar, who portrays the role of Surekha in the show 'Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare' season three, shared that she was inspired to work on this project because of Zakir Khan, as she had always wanted to meet and chat with him.

Advertisement

Instagram
Amruta Khanvilkar, Zakir Khan Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actress Amruta Khanvilkar, who portrays the role of Surekha in the show 'Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare' season three, shared that she was inspired to work on this project because of Zakir Khan, as she had always wanted to meet and chat with him.

Amruta, who was last seen in 'Lootere', shared her experience of working with Zakir on the series.

"I was inspired to work on this project because I've always wanted to meet and chat with Zakir whenever I watched his shows. He is genuinely humble, and I'm not just saying this because everyone else does. Zakir is someone you should encounter at least once in your lifetime. I would say that just listen and follow what he has to say about life and art," she said.

Advertisement

Speaking about her role, Amruta added: "Surekha's character is powerful and composed. She knows her path and is focused on it. I have never portrayed a character like her before. Working on this series felt like returning home to lovely people. I've learned that you can make something amazing out of even the simplest things."

The show takes viewers on the journey of Ronny, a lazy young adult from Indore with no ambition in life except to live it to the fullest without putting in any effort.

Apart from Zakir, the show also stars Abhimanyu Singh, Alka Amin, Vyom Sharma, and Venus Singh.

Advertisement

It is streaming on Amazon miniTV.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Manipur Still Under Siege Amid Lok Sabha Elections
  2. One Year Of Manipur Violence, No Peace In Sight
  3. I-95 Shutdown In Norwalk: Fuel Truck Crash Causes Chaos, Delays, And Urgent Measures
  4. Sobhita Dhulipala Enthralls With Her Enchanting Fashion Sense
  5. 'The Broken News 2' On Zee5 Review: Jaideep Ahlawat Stands Out With His Compelling Performance In This Well-Directed Newsroom Saga
  6. Sports News LIVE Updates: Bangladesh Vs Zimbabwe In 1st T20I Action
  7. Lok Sabha Election Live: Rahul Gandhi Files Nomination From Raebareli, Hours Before Deadline
  8. BJP VS Congress: PM Says Cong Doing 'Vote Jihad'; Kharge Slams Modi Over 'Personal Letter' To NDA Candidates