Anil Kapoor's Quiz Show India Ke Top 1% Set For September Premiere

Star Plus will premiere the weekend game show India Ke Top 1% which will also be streamed on JioHotstar.
Actor Anil Kapoor returns to television as the host of the show following his stint on Bigg Boss OTT 3.
The non-fiction programme is an Indian adaptation of the popular British format The 1% Club.
Actor Anil Kapoor is making a TV comeback with quiz show titled India Ke Top 1%. Star Plus has locked the premiere of its new weekend game show, The series will also stream on JioHotstar.
Produced by Banijay Asia, the non-fiction programme features actor Anil Kapoor as the host. The weekend series marks a major return to television for the actor after his stint on Bigg Boss OTT 3.
When does India Ke Top 1% premiere?
The show will premiere on September 5.
Unlike traditional quizzes relying heavily on general knowledge and current affairs, the new series focuses entirely on logic, observation, pattern recognition and common sense.
Anil Kapoor shares details about the show
Kapoor explained how the show will challenge participants.
"India Ke Top 1% is unlike anything audiences have seen before. It will surprise you and keep you on your toes because it’s not about how much you know; it’s about how you think. Every challenge tests your observation, logic, presence of mind, and your ability to stay calm under pressure," Kapoor said.
Viewers can play from home and the interactive format will help audiences evaluate their own thinking patterns with each question.
"There will be moments that amaze you, moments that make you question your first instinct, and moments that remind you that intelligence comes in many forms. If you think you have what it takes to be among India’s Top 1%, register now and take on the challenge," he added.
The show is an adaptation of The 1% Club, which was originally launched in the UK. It has been adapted in the US, Australia, Germany, Spain, Greece, Israel, Turkey, Ukraine, Mexico and the Netherlands.