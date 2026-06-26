Akshay Kumar Predicts Original Cast Reunion, Including Nana Patekar And Anil Kapoor In Welcome 4

Akshay Kumar headlines Welcome to the Jungle, marking his return to the franchise after being absent from the 2015 sequel Welcome Back.
Original cast members Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar are not part of the third instalment.
Akshay Kumar expressed optimism that the entire original family, including Kapoor and Patekar, will reunite for Welcome 4.
Welcome to the Jungle, the third instalment of the Welcome franchise, hit the screens on June 26. Headlined by Akshay Kumar, the adventure comedy has over 30 stars, including Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Rajpal Yadav, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon and others. Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor, who were in both the previous instalments, are not part of the third one. Akshay, in an interview, confirmed they will be back in Welcome 4.
Patekar and Kapoor played the iconic gangsters: Uday Shetty and Majnu Bhai. Apart from their chemistry and memorable dialogue, their iconic painting scenes remain legendary in Hindi cinema.
Akshay Kumar on Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor
Akshay said that Nana and Anil are like family and the entire original family, including them, will reunite for Welcome 4 if it's made.
"Welcome is a full family. This is Nana, Mr Anil, me and all the people. This is like family. If Welcome 4 is ever made, you will find all of them (in it)," Akshay told PTI.
Choreographer-turned-director Ahmed Khan, who has helmed Welcome to the Jungle, said that he had been in contact with Patekar and Kapoor during the film's shoot.
"We talked all the time. We used to call during the shoot... Nana had just called and asked, 'How is it going? When will you show (the film) it to me? Tell Akshay that I am not available,'" Khan said.
"Anil sir called and said, 'How is it going? And next time we will plan something'," he added.
Welcome to the Jungle new cast and plot
Suniel Shetty and Arshad Warsi joined the cast. They play Yeda Anna and Romeo, the siblings of Patekar and Kapoor's characters.
The plot revolves around gangsters and quirky characters and their adventurous journey in a jungle.
Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Lara Dutta, Farida Jalal, Shreyas Talpade, and others are also part of the cast.
Firoz A. Nadiadwala and Paras Mehta have backed the film, and is presented under the banners of Base Industries Group, Cape of Good Films, and Seeta Films.