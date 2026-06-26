Akshay Kumar Predicts Original Cast Reunion, Including Nana Patekar And Anil Kapoor In Welcome 4

Welcome to the Jungle, the third instalment of the Welcome franchise, hit the screens on June 26. Headlined by Akshay Kumar, the adventure comedy has over 30 stars, including Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Rajpal Yadav, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon and others. Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor, who were in both the previous instalments, are not part of the third one. Akshay, in an interview, confirmed they will be back in Welcome 4.