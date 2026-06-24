From Ronaldo To Kane: The 'Devil Of Wednesday' Returns, Ghana's Controversial Witch Doctor

Nana Kwaku Bonsam is a famous self proclaimed Witch Doctor from Ghana.
Cristiano Ronaldo has been claimed to be one of Nana's victim during the 2014 FIFA World Cup.
Kane endured a frustrating outing as England were held to a goalless draw, finishing with a 5.5 player rating.
However, there is no proper evidence of this being true or a made up thing by the fans.
The FIFA World Cup has always been a stage of unforgettable memories and this time it's been no less. Nana Kwaku Bonsam, a self proclaimed Witch doctor from Ghana claims that he influences World Cup matches through his spiritual rituals.
It's not the first time that this Ghanaian is all over the headlines. Back in 2014, he claimed to be the reason behind Cristiano Ronaldo's injury and this time his target was none other than English Captain Harry Kane.
After a spectacular performance from the English captain against Croatia scoring two goals, his rating dropped to 5.5 against Ghana with him missing an open chance for the team.
This is not a co-incidence, Nana claims to be the the one behind Kane's terrible performance.
Who Is Nana Kwaku Bonsam?
Known to be Ghana's one of the most controversial figures, Nana Kwaku Bonsam's name translates to 'Devil Of Wednesday' which has gained him popularity over the years and he refers himself as 'The Authentic Man' for his spiritual practices.
Far from being a local curiosity, Bonsam has built an international profile. He spent years living in New York's Bronx, developed a large following among the Ghanaian community, and has also lived in Amsterdam and Berlin.
According to reports, he owns multiple shrines, schools, a cattle farm, is a father to 14 children and has even contested political elections in Ghana.
His fame grew to the point where even international publications profiled him as a traditional priest with significant influence among his followers.
Ahead of Portugal's meeting with Ghana, the doctor had claimed that he had affected Cristiano Ronaldo's knee injury using his spiritual powers and that it would threaten his participation at the tournament.
According to his own account, he performed rituals involving a spirit known as Kahwiri Kapam and insisted that he was capable of influencing outcomes on the football pitch.
There has never been any evidence supporting those claims, but the story became one of the strangest subplots of the tournament.
"I Am Working On Harry Kane"
More than a decade later after the completion of two editions of the World Cup, Bonsam has returned with a bold declaration.
Ahead of Ghana's Group L clash against England, he openly confronted Harry Kane as his next target.
"I am working on Harry Kane. I have shown what I am capable of before so I know what work I must do to stop him."
Interestingly, he claimed that he won't affect Kane with a serious injury.
"I am not wishing him serious injury. It will be just enough to stop him against my country."
Whether coincidence or not, Kane endured one of his quietest World Cup performances as England were held to a frustrating draw.
The Match That Brought Back The Narrative
England were obviously the overwhelming favourites but they found themselves unable to break down Ghana's defense.
Harry Kane who was supposedly meant to perform well, delivered one of his worst performances at the football's biggest stage and Jude Bellingham had to be benched who was England's best player from the match.
As the match progressed, fans started joking about the claims made by Bonsam.
One England fan reportedly joked to a Ghana supporter:
"Oh, the spell is working after all."
The response came instantly:
The banter continued throughout the game as England searched unsuccessfully for a breakthrough.
Not The Only Spiritual Story In Football
Bonsam is not the only one who has been linking football with black magic.
During the 2022 FIFA World Cup, reports emerged suggesting several Cameroon players had consulted a spiritual practitioner named Nji Ousseni.
The practitioner openly claimed that footballers often seek spiritual assistance before major tournaments.
Cameroon football officials strongly denied those reports, but the episode highlighted how spiritual beliefs remain linking with football in several parts of the world.
Even Declan Rice Had Something To Say
Following England's draw, a reporter casually asked Declan Rice about the unusual storyline.
His response reflected the mood surrounding the debate.
"Credit to Ghana, they defended well. We tried everything. Shots, headers, set-pieces... nothing worked. I don't know... maybe the black magic was working!"
Of course the midfielder was joking but he was surely attracted by Bonsam's claim and the Black Magic storyline.
Whether it was black magic, a spiritual ritual or just a co-incidence but the "Devil Of Wedensday" has once again become one of the most talked off the field story of this year's World Cup.
With Ghana still fighting for qualification, it won't be surprising if they make to the knock-out stages with the help of Bonsam's rituals and claims.