Welcome To The Jungle X Review: From ‘Nonsensical’ To ‘Popcorn Entertainer’, Akshay Kumar's Film Receives Mixed Response

Final Review: #WelcomeToTheJungle | some spoilers at the end of the review.



The entire second half is quite boring and underwhelming. Most of the laughs feel forced, and the film tries to cash in on iconic moments from #HeraPheri and the climax of #Welcome, but none of it… https://t.co/eoq30bFyGB pic.twitter.com/bigcqKd69A