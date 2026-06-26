Welcome To The Jungle X Review: From ‘Nonsensical’ To ‘Popcorn Entertainer’, Akshay Kumar's Film Receives Mixed Response

Welcome to the Jungle was released in theatres on June 26.
Social media users have posted their reviews of the movie, starring Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Arshad Warsi, among others.
The movie also stars Raveena Tandon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, among others, as the female leads.
The much-awaited film Welcome to the Jungle has finally hit the theatres on June 26, with paid previews on June 25. Led by Akshay Kumar, the adventure comedy opened to mixed reactions from netizens. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film promises another dose of laughter and chaos.
Audiences took to X (formerly Twitter) to share reviews of Welcome to the Jungle. If you are planning to watch the film, take a look at the reviews before booking your tickets.
Welcome to the Jungle X review
Some found it loud, while others enjoyed the humour and performances, especially by Akshay Kumar. Many called it "absurd", "unfunny", "underwhelming" and "brainrot entertainer".
One user wrote, "Welcome To The Jungle is filled with moments that make your heart full with laughter and will make sure you leave the theatres with a smile. The film leans into its big comedy setup and delivers scene after scene that aims for a light, entertainer vibe."
He also praised Akshay's "effortless comic timing" and anchoring the film with confidence. The user also heaped praise on the ensemble cast.
Another user wrote that the first half was filled with frequent laughter, but found the entire second half "boring and underwhelming."
"Most of the laughs feel forced, and the film tries to cash in on iconic moments from Hera Pheri and the climax of Welcome, but none of it really lands. That said, there are still a few genuinely entertaining portions," he added.
Have a look at the Twitter reactions here.
One called Welcome to the Jungle "a high octane masala ride." Another called it "the biggest disaster of the year."
Backed by Firoz A Nadiadwala, the film boasts a stellar ensemble cast, including Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez and Arshad Warsi.
Johnny Lever, Lara Dutta, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Kiku Sharda, Farida Jalal, Krushna Abhishek, Daler Mehendi, Aftab Shivdasani, Mukesh Tiwari, and Yashpal Sharma, among others, are also part of the cast.