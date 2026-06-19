India's Russian Oil Imports Set for Record High in June as Hormuz Disruption Reshapes Supply Mix

About 40% of India's crude imports normally transit the Strait of Hormuz, and most of that supply has effectively been offline since the war began in late February. Iraq, ordinarily India's second-largest source of crude and almost entirely dependent on the strait for its exports, has supplied virtually nothing for nearly four months. Saudi Arabia and the UAE have partially compensated by using pipeline infrastructure that bypasses the strait, but supply from the rest of West Asia has fallen sharply, the report said.