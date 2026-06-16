UK Crime Agency Charges Indian Captain Arrested In Russian Shadow Fleet Oil Tanker Raid

The arrest was made during a joint operation over the weekend between the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) and the British armed forces to intercept a Russian shadow fleet oil tanker in the English Channel. “Indian national Ajay Pant, 38, has been charged with contravening Reg 46Z9B Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 and directly or indirectly supplying or delivering by ship prohibited oil / oil products from Russia to a third country during the period of June 2026," the NCA said. Pant will appear at Southampton Magistrates' Court on Tuesday after the UK’s Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) authorised the charges against him following a review of the file submitted by the NCA.