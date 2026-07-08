Kamduni Activist Mousumi Kayal Hails Encounter of Baruipur Rape Accused

Reacting to the encounter, Kayal said she was "extremely happy from the heart" when she heard the news, and asserted that such stern measures were necessary to curb the rising incidents of crimes against women in the state.
Calling the encounter "the only justice" for rapists, Kayal advocated a swift and stringent legal process for those accused of such crimes.
Expressing confidence that the "Asur Vadh" would instil fear among potential offenders, Kayal termed the action "praiseworthy" and said it marked a change from the past when, according to her, criminals enjoyed political patronage.
"The investigation must be conducted, their confessions must be taken, and then they should be encountered. This is justice. This is the true punishment for rapists," she said.
Kayal said that such action was essential to ensure that rapists "cannot breathe in this state" or harm any more women.
Kayal emerged as one of the leading voices of the Kamduni movement after the 2013 gang rape and murder of a college student in North 24 Parganas. She had fought a prolonged battle for justice, taking on the then state administration despite social pressure and being branded a "Maoist" by then chief minister Mamata Banerjee.
It was a movement that went on to become one of the most prominent campaigns for justice for survivors of sexual violence in West Bengal.
Prabhas Mondal, one of the prime accused in the rape and murder of an 11-year-old girl in West Bengal's Baruipur was killed in an alleged encounter early on Wednesday after he "snatched a firearm from a policeman and tried to escape from custody" during a crime scene reconstruction exercise.
Drawing a sharp contrast with the previous Trinamool Congress government headed by Mamata Banerjee, Kayal alleged that rape cases were often dismissed as "fabricated" or "staged incidents".
She further alleged that in cases ranging from Kamduni to the RG Kar incident, accused persons were protected by government lawyers and certain CID officers.
"During the previous government's time, the accused were released with the help of government lawyers and CID officers who were in league with them," she alleged.
Praising the current BJP government led by Suvendu Adhikari, Kayal thanked the administration for what she described as taking a firm stand on women's safety.
"We, the common people and the mothers, are very happy. This step was beyond our imagination," she said.