Trump Defends Iran Deal Terms, Calls Critics 'Jealous, Bad People or Stupid'

Trump defends US-Iran peace deal as markets rally and oil prices fall
Agreement extends ceasefire and reopens the Strait of Hormuz temporarily
Sanctions relief, uranium enrichment and missile policy draw fresh criticism
President Donald Trump lashed out at criticism of the interim US-Iran peace agreement on Thursday, dismissing those who believe he had not been sufficiently tough on Tehran as "jealous, bad people, or stupid."
The remarks came shortly after the two countries signed a 14-point memorandum of understanding extending the ceasefire, including in Lebanon, and reopening the Strait of Hormuz.
"These fools, who think I haven't been tough enough on Iran, when the Stock Market Just Hit A RECORD HIGH, and Oil prices are 'tumbling' down, are either jealous, bad people, or stupid," Trump wrote on Truth Social. US markets had indeed touched a fresh record high following news of the agreement, and oil prices fell, though they remain considerably above pre-war levels.
The defensiveness comes amid growing scrutiny of the deal's terms, which many observers say have strengthened Iran's negotiating position rather than weakened it. The agreement commits both sides to further talks over the next 60 days and includes a $300 billion reconstruction plan for Iran alongside the removal of "all types" of US sanctions against the country. Under the memorandum, Iran has agreed to allow toll-free passage of commercial ships through the Strait of Hormuz for 60 days, after which it will hold talks with Oman and other Gulf states to determine the waterway's future administration and maritime services.
Iranian leaders have framed the outcome as a strategic win. President Masoud Pezeshkian described the memorandum as an opportunity to address Iran's economic and political challenges, saying it could help create "a different world" for both Iran and the wider West Asia.
Red Lines Tested
Trump maintained his long-standing position that Iran should never be permitted to acquire a nuclear weapon, but notably indicated that Tehran should retain the right to enrich uranium, gain access to billions of dollars in frozen funds, and continue developing ballistic missiles — concessions that represent a marked departure from positions the administration had previously treated as non-negotiable.