Trump Defends Iran Deal Terms, Calls Critics 'Jealous, Bad People or Stupid'

The defensiveness comes amid growing scrutiny of the deal's terms, which many observers say have strengthened Iran's negotiating position rather than weakened it. The agreement commits both sides to further talks over the next 60 days and includes a $300 billion reconstruction plan for Iran alongside the removal of "all types" of US sanctions against the country. Under the memorandum, Iran has agreed to allow toll-free passage of commercial ships through the Strait of Hormuz for 60 days, after which it will hold talks with Oman and other Gulf states to determine the waterway's future administration and maritime services.