US-Iran Deal Includes $300 Billion Fund To Rebuild Iran—But Who Will Pay For It?

President Donald Trump formally signed the agreement while attending the G7 summit in Evian-les-Bains, France, marking the formal end of a war between the US and Iran that began on February 28. The document states that Washington "undertakes with regional partners to develop a definitive mutually agreed plan with at least $300 billion for the reconstruction and economic development of the Islamic Republic of Iran," with the implementation mechanism to be finalised within a 60-day window as part of a final deal. The text also commits the US to granting all licences, waivers and permissions required for related financial transactions.