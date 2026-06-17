U.S. And Iran Framework Agreement Leaked: $300 Billion Private Fund To End War

Central to the financial scaffolding of the deal is a $300 billion vehicle named the Reconstruction and Development Fund. A source with direct knowledge of the deal told Reuters that the fund is comprised entirely of private-sector money, with no government funds or grants involved. More than half of the $300 billion has already been committed by companies based in the U.S., the Gulf Arab states, Asia, South America, and Africa. Prominent corporate commitments have originated from South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, and the United States, though a full list remains unannounced.