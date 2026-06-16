Will Hormuz Be Toll-Free? US and Iran Again Disagree On Deal Terms

Deal Trump Compares to Obama's

In a separate, lengthy interview with The New York Times conducted from the White House on his 80th birthday, Trump offered a more expansive and at times contradictory account of the agreement's substance. He insisted the deal would ensure Iran "cannot develop or purchase a nuclear weapon" — a commitment Iran first made under the 1970 Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty and reaffirmed in the 2015 Obama-era accord he has repeatedly criticised. He suggested Iran might agree to suspend enrichment for 15 to 20 years, but acknowledged that figure remained under negotiation, as did the precise enrichment ceiling Iran would be held to going forward.