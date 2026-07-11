Typhoon Mysak Destroys China Snake Farm Freeing Over 900 Reptiles

Typhoon Maysak triggered severe flooding that destroyed a snake farm in Dengwei village, Guangxi, releasing up to 900 reptiles.
The escaped reptiles include venomous cobras, king rat snakes, and water snakes bred for traditional medicine and anti-venom.
Authorities evacuated 712 local residents as the Liulan and Yunbiao reservoirs began overflowing due to heavy rainfall.
Heavy rains and flooding triggered by Typhoon Maysak destroyed a snake farm in Dengwei village, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, on Monday, July 6. The destruction allowed up to 900 snakes, including venomous cobras, to escape into the floodwaters.
Following the farm's collapse, 712 residents were evacuated by the next day as the Liulan and Yunbiao reservoirs began overflowing, local media reported.
"It was terrifying. The flood destroyed the snake farm, and now the animals are everywhere, even in the water," a local resident told the Associated Press.
Details of the Escape
The Dengwei facility bred cobras, king rat snakes and water snakes. Operators maintained these reptiles for traditional medicine, meat production and anti-venom manufacturing.
There have been reports of villagers being bitten by these escaped snakes.
State media shared videos of the incident with footage showed a cobra peeking above muddy floodwaters. Other clips depicted locals warding off the reptiles using dip nets. These visuals later went viral on the internet.
Recapture and Safety Efforts
Most of the escaped reptiles were non-venomous water snakes that floods washed away, Wu Zhi, head of the local village committee, told Red Star News.
Authorities dispatched a 10-person team to recapture the animals as Personnel used nets and electric fishing equipment for the operation.
"Most of the snakes have already been washed away by the floods. At present, only a small number remain on floating garbage and debris on stagnant floodwaters. Most of the snakes captured at the site have been non-venomous water snakes," Wu explained to the Global Times.
Authorities remain cautious because highly venomous cobras are among the loose reptiles. Civic officials warned residents not to capture the animals themselves. Anyone spotting a snake at home must contact the village committee immediately to summon trained handlers, Wu added.