Typhoon Mysak Destroys China Snake Farm Freeing Over 900 Reptiles

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pranay Vatsa
Published at:

Following the farm's collapse, 712 residents were evacuated by the next day as the Liulan and Yunbiao reservoirs began overflowing

TYPHOON
Typhoon Destroys China Snake Farm Freeing 900 Reptiles
Summary of this article

  • Typhoon Maysak triggered severe flooding that destroyed a snake farm in Dengwei village, Guangxi, releasing up to 900 reptiles.

  • The escaped reptiles include venomous cobras, king rat snakes, and water snakes bred for traditional medicine and anti-venom.

  • Authorities evacuated 712 local residents as the Liulan and Yunbiao reservoirs began overflowing due to heavy rainfall.

Heavy rains and flooding triggered by Typhoon Maysak destroyed a snake farm in Dengwei village, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, on Monday, July 6. The destruction allowed up to 900 snakes, including venomous cobras, to escape into the floodwaters.

Following the farm's collapse, 712 residents were evacuated by the next day as the Liulan and Yunbiao reservoirs began overflowing, local media reported.

"It was terrifying. The flood destroyed the snake farm, and now the animals are everywhere, even in the water," a local resident told the Associated Press.

Details of the Escape

The Dengwei facility bred cobras, king rat snakes and water snakes. Operators maintained these reptiles for traditional medicine, meat production and anti-venom manufacturing.

There have been reports of villagers being bitten by these escaped snakes.

State media shared videos of the incident with footage showed a cobra peeking above muddy floodwaters. Other clips depicted locals warding off the reptiles using dip nets. These visuals later went viral on the internet.

Rep Image | - AP
China, Taiwan Brace for Powerful Typhoon Bavi as Maysak Death Toll Rises

By Outlook News Desk

Related Content
Rep Image | - AP
Philippines Defence Secretary Gilberto Teodoro - Department of National Defense - Philippines/X
NCP (SP) Suspends Farm Loan Waiver Protest After Invite for Talks with CM - null
Rohit Pawar Launches Stir Over Farm Loan Waiver, Accuses Maharashtra Govt of Betrayal - Shashank Parade

Recapture and Safety Efforts

Most of the escaped reptiles were non-venomous water snakes that floods washed away, Wu Zhi, head of the local village committee, told Red Star News.

Authorities dispatched a 10-person team to recapture the animals as Personnel used nets and electric fishing equipment for the operation.

"Most of the snakes have already been washed away by the floods. At present, only a small number remain on floating garbage and debris on stagnant floodwaters. Most of the snakes captured at the site have been non-venomous water snakes," Wu explained to the Global Times.

Authorities remain cautious because highly venomous cobras are among the loose reptiles. Civic officials warned residents not to capture the animals themselves. Anyone spotting a snake at home must contact the village committee immediately to summon trained handlers, Wu added.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories