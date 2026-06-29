Rohit Pawar Launches Stir Over Farm Loan Waiver, Accuses Maharashtra Govt of Betrayal

"Farmers suffered losses of around Rs 17,000 crore last year, but only about Rs 1,200 crore was paid under the crop insurance scheme because four triggers were removed. These are small policy changes for the government, but they are crucial for farmers." The 'Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Shetkari Karja-mukti Yojana’ provides a farm loan waiver of up to Rs 2 lakh. It has three components — loan waiver, one-time settlement (OTS) and incentive benefits — and there will be no landholding criterion for eligibility.