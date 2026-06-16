TN CM announces full waiver of coop crop loans up to Rs 75,000

P
PTI
Published at:

A full waiver of crop loans of up to Rs 75,000 has been announced by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijayavailed it can be availed by farmers through cooperative banks from May 1, 2025, to February 28, 2026.

CM C. Joseph Vijay
TN CM announces full waiver of coop crop loans up to Rs 75,000 Photo: TAMIL NADU ASSEMBLY/YT via PTI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Tuesday announced a full waiver of crop loans of up to Rs 75,000 availed by farmers through cooperative banks from May 1, 2025, to February 28, 2026.

The waiver would benefit 14.43 lakh farmers across the state and would entail the state government an additional expenditure of Rs 5,932 crore and would ensure a big relief to the ryots, the government said.

Following a review meeting with ministers and senior officials at the Secretariat here, the chief minister said that farmers who had availed loans exceeding Rs 75,000 will receive a waiver of Rs 35,000, a release from the government said.

The announcement follows a representation from the farmers in the wake of the state government announcing a waiver of loans of up to Rs 50,000 last month for small and marginal farmers who availed cooperative bank loans. The new announcement is a revision.

According to the release, as per the Reserve Bank of India's Model Operating Procedures for Government Loan Waiver Schemes, the government should fully disburse the entire amount of crop loan waiver within 45 to 60 days.

"Considering the current financial position and financial resources of the state government, in this difficult situation, the chief minister has ordered a waiver of approximately Rs 6,000 crore to 14.43 lakh farmers who have availed crop loans from May 1, 2025, to February 28, 2026," the release added.

Related Content
Farmer Trampled To Death By Wild Elephant In Thalavadi Hills - null
K Annamalai - File photo
Tamil Nadu has opposed NEET since the examination was introduced, maintaining that the all-India test favours affluent, urban and English-educated students while excluding deserving candidates from underprivileged and vernacular-medium backgrounds. - Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar; Representative image
Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay during a public meeting ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, in Chennai. - | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar

"This crop loan waiver will be of great benefit to farmers who wish to obtain loans for the upcoming cultivation season," the release said, quoting Vijay.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories