‘We Are Not Done Yet’: Kapil Sharma Announces The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 5, Premiere Date Out

The Great Indian Kapil Show season 5 returns with its core cast.
Kapil Sharma promises more festive comedy with Diwali and Christmas celebrations.
Season 5 premieres in September.
The Great Indian Kapil Show season 5 is officially on its way, with Kapil Sharma announcing the return of his popular Netflix comedy series. The new season will bring back the show's core cast and continue its mix of celebrity conversations, sketches, jokes and playful banter. This time, the series is being presented as a celebration of the festive season.
The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 5 gets a festive makeover
Netflix shared a promotional video featuring Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Archana Puran Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu. The cast announced the new chapter through a musical video built around the show's theme of laughter and celebrations.
The upcoming season has been given the tagline ‘Hansi Ka TyoHAHAar’, with the promotional campaign positioning it as a ‘festival of comedy’. The format is expected to retain the elements that viewers have come to associate with the show, including celebrity interviews, comic sketches, teasing between the cast and unscripted moments.
Kapil also addressed the show's return and admitted that the team continues to find reasons to come back. “Every season, we think we have done enough masti, and then we realise that we are not done yet! And somewhere I feel that's what keeps us going,” he said.
Kapil Sharma thanks viewers for supporting the Netflix show
The comedian also acknowledged the response the series has received internationally. Gratitude was expressed towards viewers around the world for continuing to support The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix.
Kapil added that the new season would embrace the festive calendar, including Diwali and Christmas. He also brought his usual humour to the announcement by joking about keeping gift envelopes away from Archana Puran Singh.
Tanya Bami, Series Head at Netflix, described the programme as an established family entertainer while discussing the platform's comedy slate. She said the new season would feature ‘har type ka funny’, with Kapil continuing in his role as the show's central comic host.
The fourth season concluded on March 14. Just months after its finale, the series is now returning for another run, although Netflix has not yet revealed the full list of celebrity guests.
The Great Indian Kapil Show season 5 will premiere on September 26 at 8 PM, with new episodes arriving every Saturday exclusively on Netflix.