Black Mirror Season 8 Kicks Off Production

Black Mirror Season 8 shoot has begun.
The Netflix show earned several Golden Globe nods with its seventh season.
Charloe Brooker returns to the writing chair.
Black Mirror is returning, with filming for season eight of the dystopian Netflix series underway. Charlie Brooker will be back in the writing chair and will also executive produce the eighth season alongside K.Ali, Jessica Rhoades, Annabel Jones, and Louise Sutton. Mark Kinsella will co-executive produce.
The exciting news arrives 18 months after the release of season seven, which landed several Golden Globe nominations and also marked the show's first-ever direct sequel with USS Callister: Into Infinity. Filming for the eighth season has been spotted in the coastal village of Hope Cove in Devon, where Hope Cove House has been dressed and renamed the Sandcastle Hotel for the shoot, and Brooker himself was seen on location.
Charlie Brooker On Black Mirror Season 8
"I can confirm that Black Mirror will return, just in time for reality to catch up with it. So, that’s exciting," he stated to Netflix's Tudum blog. "That chunk of my brain has already been activated and is whirring away." There are no confirmed episode details, casting announcements or indications of how many stories the eighth season will entail.
Comparing the creation of the anthology show to making an album of music, Brooker continued: "It's a useful thought experiment when approaching a new story. "I'll often think of, 'Well, what haven't we done yet, and what tone am I looking for?… Where does this track come on the album, and what musical direction are we going to go into?' We'll find out. Very unlikely you'll ever see a Black Mirror hoedown."
Netflix Series Announcements
Netflix has dropped a bundle of announcments. Season 2 is ordered for the hit Neil Forsyth drama Legends, about a bunch of undercover customers officers, and reality series Being Gordon Ramsay, about the iconic chef and his growing family. The streamer also today confirmed The Gentlemen is set to return for a third season. The show has been in conversations owing to Meghan Markle's initial association which has now been debunked. The offer has been withdrawn.