Nawazuddin Siddiqui To Appear On India’s Got Latent 2; Shoots Fun Episode With Samay Raina And Bhuvan Bam - Report

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
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The upcoming episode of India’s Got Latent 2 featuring Siddiqui is expected to be released soon by the creators.

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Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Nawazuddin Siddiqui to appear on India's Got Latent Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • Nawazuddin Siddiqui shot an upcoming episode of India’s Got Latent 2 in Mumbai.

  • Samay Raina and Bhuvan Bam will feature alongside the actor in the upcoming episode.

  • Siddiqui recently completed a successful international tour in the US for his stage play Naqaab.

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui will reportedly feature on the upcoming episode of Netflix's India’s Got Latent 2. He has filmed the episode alongside Samay Raina and Bhuvan Bam. The appearance marks a phase in his career where he is balancing films, theatre and much-awaited projects.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui to appear on India’s Got Latent 2

Bollywood Hungama quoted a source saying, "Nawazuddin recently shot for an episode of India’s Got Latent with Samay Raina and Bhuvan Bam. The next episode is expected to be dropped soon."

The instalment featuring the actor is expected to be the next one released by the creators.

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Nawazuddin's work front

Nawazuddin is committed to his stage performances alongside his screen work. His stage play Naqaab recently completed a successful run in the US.

The international tour represents his long-standing association with theatre. It adds another dimension to his current schedule across different entertainment mediums.

Siddiqui will be seen in Sohum Shah's Tumbbad 2, which also stars Alia Bhatt. The Sacred Games star recently headed to Satara to begin the next filming schedule for the upcoming project. Production work on the sequel is currently underway at the location.

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About India's Got Latent 2

The second season simultaneous streams on both YouTube and Netflix. The dual premiere follows a major controversy in 2025 where legal issues forced Raina to delete all Season 1 episodes from YouTube.

On the dual strategy, Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos addressed the strategy at Express Adda.

"The only thing I think about for YouTube is that it’s sometimes a place to discover things. It’s no different than a film festival, film school, or an open casting call. So, in this case, the team was very excited about the show," Sarandos said.

"It came with a very big built-in audience and a very, very popular host, as you know. So it had all the elements that people, I think, wanted, and we were able to bring it. So we’re excited about it," he added.

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