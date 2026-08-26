Richa Chadha Celebrates Onam With Daughter Zuneyra, Makes A Unique Temple Offering

Richa Chadha celebrated Onam with her daughter Zuneyra in Kerala.
Gurupuram Arjunan weighs 800kg and stands around 11 feet tall.
Mechanical elephant offers temples an alternative to using live elephants.
Richa Chadha marked Onam in Kerala with her daughter Zuneyra in a celebration that brought together family, tradition and animal welfare. The actor visited the Gurupuram Sree Maha Vishnu Temple and presented the temple with Gurupuram Arjunan, a life-size mechanical elephant. The special gesture also saw the mother-daughter duo take part in the festivities and the unveiling ceremony.
Richa Chadha celebrates Onam with Zuneyra
Dressed in a traditional white-and-gold sari, Richa was joined by Zuneyra, who wore a special Onam outfit made for the occasion. The ceremony featured traditional Chenda Melam and Thiruvathira performances, with the actor and her daughter joining the celebrations at the temple.
Speaking about the occasion, Richa said it had felt particularly meaningful to celebrate Onam with her daughter. The experience of seeing Zuneyra enjoy the festivities and traditions was described by the actor as especially special.
Richa Chadha gifts mechanical elephant to Kerala temple
Gurupuram Arjunan is an 800-kg mechanical elephant that stands around 11 feet tall. Built with an iron framework and rubber covering, it can move its head, eyes, ears, mouth and tail using five motors. Its trunk can also be operated separately and used to spray water. The model can accommodate up to four people and will be used during temple rituals and processions instead of a live elephant.
Richa said tradition and compassion did not have to be at odds, adding that elephants deserved to live freely with their families. The initiative, supported by PETA India, is part of Kerala’s growing use of mechanical elephants as alternatives to captive elephants during temple celebrations.
Richa Chadha’s upcoming projects
Richa was last seen in Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. Following her maternity break, she has signed a comedy film written by Amitosh Nagpal. She is also set to produce and star in Akhri Somvaar and will make her international debut with the Indo-British drama Aaina.
The temple ceremony took place on August 25, 2026, with Gurupuram Arjunan formally unveiled during the celebrations.