Richa Chadha Celebrates Onam With Daughter Zuneyra, Makes A Unique Temple Offering

Richa Chadha gifts mechanical elephant to Kerala temple

Gurupuram Arjunan is an 800-kg mechanical elephant that stands around 11 feet tall. Built with an iron framework and rubber covering, it can move its head, eyes, ears, mouth and tail using five motors. Its trunk can also be operated separately and used to spray water. The model can accommodate up to four people and will be used during temple rituals and processions instead of a live elephant.