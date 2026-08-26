Netflix's Chumbak Trailer Out; Neena Gupta Starrer Family Comedy Postponed To September

Chumbak trailer has been unveiled.
It gives us a glimpse of chaotic Indian neigbourhood.
The family show features stellar ensemble cast, including Neena Gupta, Deven Bhojani, Sumeet Raghvan and Arjun Bijlani, among others.
What happens when five neighbours and ten friends come together? Endless fun, isn't it? Netflix has unveiled the trailer of Chumbak, a multi-generational family comedy about one lively Indian neighbourhood and the everyday chaos. The show has been postponed from August 28 to September now.
Chumbak trailer
Set in a contemporary urban Indian neighbourhood, Chumbak is about five families whose lives are deeply intertwined.
In this setting, neighbours become less like the people next door and more like a 'permanent parivaar'. A small problem in one home quickly escalates into a shared colony matter.
The community dynamic ensures nobody really lives alone. Residents face constant opinions, unsolicited advice and a readiness to help. The debut trailer previews this chaotic world.
The ensemble cast portrays five distinct families. Mickey and Twinkle Oberoi, played by Arjun Bijlani and Helly Shah, are romantic lovebirds living in their own world.
Aditya and Priyanka Khanna, portrayed by Sumeet Vyaas and Manasi Parekh, appear as a zen couple. However, their peaceful equation remains anything but quiet.
The unpredictable Parsi family dynamic, described as the Parsi Bermuda Triangle, features Mumma Gulshan, Freddy and Hutoxi Taraporewala. Delnaaz Irani, Anant V Joshi and Amyra Dastur play these entertaining characters.
Neena Gupta and Deven Bhojani play Rajni and Kuku Merchant. They are perpetually at loggerheads but deeply in love. Dharmendra and Kiran Kejriwal, played by Sumeet Raghvan and Sandeepa Dhar, present an entirely new relationship dynamic.
The series draws comedy from everyday situations we have all seen, lived through or, very likely, been dragged into. The show features family squabbles, marital quirks and complex parenting dilemmas.
The creators find humour in unconventional relationship boundaries, with community celebrations and inevitable neighbourhood gossip driving the narrative.
Chumbak comes from Hats Off Production — the creators behind cult shows, including Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Khichdi. It is written and directed by Aatish Kapadia and produced by Jamnadas (JD) Majethia and Kapadia.
It will premiere on September 10.