Toxic Advance Booking: Yash Starrer Crosses ₹41 Crore With 8.94 Lakh Tickets Sold

Toxic booking crosses ₹41 crore, including blocked seats before release.
Nearly 8.94 lakh tickets have been sold across 17,692 shows.
Karnataka leads Toxic advance sales, contributing ₹17.31 crore so far.
Toxic advance booking has surged past ₹40 crore ahead of the film’s theatrical release, giving Yash’s action drama a strong start at the box office. According to data tracked by Sacnilk, the film has recorded ₹41.03 crore including blocked seats, while confirmed bookings currently stand at ₹31.89 crore.
The film has sold 8.94 lakh tickets across 17,692 shows so far. With bookings still not fully open in several markets, particularly across the Telugu regions, the final Day 1 advance tally could climb further and potentially move towards the ₹50 crore mark.
Karnataka leads Toxic advance booking
Karnataka remains the biggest contributor to Toxic’s pre-sales, recording ₹17.31 crore including blocked seats. The state has reported around 55% occupancy across nearly 2,000 shows, with more than 1,100 shows already close to houseful.
Bengaluru has contributed ₹10.67 crore, while Mysuru has recorded ₹1.06 crore with an impressive 88% occupancy. The Hindi market is also making a sizeable contribution, with 2D advance sales crossing ₹15.5 crore before premium formats are added.
Delhi-NCR leads the Hindi-speaking markets with ₹2.26 crore including blocked seats, followed by Mumbai at ₹1.54 crore and Pune at ₹86.61 lakh.
Toxic still has room to grow
Several markets are yet to reach their full advance-booking potential. Maharashtra has contributed ₹3.96 crore, Gujarat ₹2.85 crore and Tamil Nadu ₹2 crore, all including blocked seats. Tamil Nadu, however, has recorded only 12% real occupancy across 1,455 shows, leaving considerable scope for growth.
Premium formats are also adding to the tally. Kannada IMAX in Bengaluru has generated ₹85.91 lakh including blocked seats, while 4DX has contributed ₹27.73 lakh.
With ₹31.89 crore in confirmed bookings and ₹41.03 crore including blocked seats, Toxic is already heading towards a sizeable opening. Directed by Geetu Mohandas and starring Yash, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth, the film releases in theatres on August 26.