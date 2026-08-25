Toxic Advance Booking: Yash Starrer Crosses ₹41 Crore With 8.94 Lakh Tickets Sold

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Published at:

The Yash starrer is seeing particularly strong demand in Karnataka, while bookings across several other markets could push its Day 1 tally closer to ₹50 crore.

image Prefer on Google
Toxic
Toxic Advance Booking Photo: Instagram
Summary of this article

  • Toxic booking crosses ₹41 crore, including blocked seats before release.

  • Nearly 8.94 lakh tickets have been sold across 17,692 shows.

  • Karnataka leads Toxic advance sales, contributing ₹17.31 crore so far.

Toxic advance booking has surged past ₹40 crore ahead of the film’s theatrical release, giving Yash’s action drama a strong start at the box office. According to data tracked by Sacnilk, the film has recorded ₹41.03 crore including blocked seats, while confirmed bookings currently stand at ₹31.89 crore.

The film has sold 8.94 lakh tickets across 17,692 shows so far. With bookings still not fully open in several markets, particularly across the Telugu regions, the final Day 1 advance tally could climb further and potentially move towards the ₹50 crore mark.

Karnataka leads Toxic advance booking

Karnataka remains the biggest contributor to Toxic’s pre-sales, recording ₹17.31 crore including blocked seats. The state has reported around 55% occupancy across nearly 2,000 shows, with more than 1,100 shows already close to houseful.

Bengaluru has contributed ₹10.67 crore, while Mysuru has recorded ₹1.06 crore with an impressive 88% occupancy. The Hindi market is also making a sizeable contribution, with 2D advance sales crossing ₹15.5 crore before premium formats are added.

Latest OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week - IMDb
Latest OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week: Toxic, Babita Singh Reporting And Chumbak

By Aishani Biswas

Delhi-NCR leads the Hindi-speaking markets with ₹2.26 crore including blocked seats, followed by Mumbai at ₹1.54 crore and Pune at ₹86.61 lakh.

Related Content
Toxic Advance Booking - Instagram
Toxic Advance Bookings Cross ₹18 Crore - X
Toxic advance booking report for Day 1 - X
Toxic advance booking for Day 1 - IMDb

Toxic still has room to grow

Several markets are yet to reach their full advance-booking potential. Maharashtra has contributed ₹3.96 crore, Gujarat ₹2.85 crore and Tamil Nadu ₹2 crore, all including blocked seats. Tamil Nadu, however, has recorded only 12% real occupancy across 1,455 shows, leaving considerable scope for growth.

Premium formats are also adding to the tally. Kannada IMAX in Bengaluru has generated ₹85.91 lakh including blocked seats, while 4DX has contributed ₹27.73 lakh.

Toxic Advance Booking - Instagram
Toxic Advance Booking: Yash Film Crosses ₹32 Crore, Trails KGF 2 Pre-Sales

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

With ₹31.89 crore in confirmed bookings and ₹41.03 crore including blocked seats, Toxic is already heading towards a sizeable opening. Directed by Geetu Mohandas and starring Yash, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth, the film releases in theatres on August 26.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories