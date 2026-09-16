Varun Chakaravarthy Ruled Out Of Asian Games; BCCI Likely To Name DC All-Rounder As Replacement

Varun Chakaravarthy ruled out of the 2026 Asian Games due to a side strain
Vipraj Nigam is reportedly set to replace the spinner in India’s squad
Chakaravarthy sustained the injury during India’s first T20I against Afghanistan
India have been forced into another squad change ahead of the 2026 Asian Games, with Varun Chakaravarthy ruled out of the tournament after suffering a side strain during the opening T20I against Afghanistan.
The spinner had made his return to the Indian side after recovering from a hamstring injury and played in the series opener in Delhi on Sunday. However, discomfort during his third over led to further scans, which confirmed the latest injury.
The setback comes just days before India are scheduled to leave for Japan, leaving the selectors with the task of finding a replacement for an experienced T20 bowler. According to a report by IndiaTV, Delhi Capitals all-rounder Vipraj Nigam is set to be named as Chakaravarthy’s replacement.
Varun Chakaravarthy’s Injury Forces India Into Another Change
Chakaravarthy’s latest setback came shortly after his return to competitive cricket. The 35-year-old had spent around two months away from action while recovering from a hamstring injury sustained during India’s T20I series against England.
He had undergone rehabilitation at the BCCI Centre of Excellence and cleared his fitness assessment before being picked for the Afghanistan series. Against Afghanistan, he bowled his full quota of four overs and returned figures of 1/16, helping India secure a seven-wicket victory.
However, he reported discomfort in his left lateral abdominal region while bowling his third over. Scans later revealed a side strain, ruling him out of the remaining Afghanistan matches.
Ravi Bishnoi replaced Chakaravarthy for the second T20I against Afghanistan, but the Asian Games squad requires a separate replacement. The timing has made the development particularly significant, with India scheduled to depart for Japan on September 18 and the cricket competition beginning soon after.
The BCCI had initially included Chakaravarthy in the Asian Games squad alongside Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh and Axar Patel.
Vipraj Nigam In Line To Replace The Spinner
With Chakaravarthy now unavailable, Delhi Capitals all-rounder Vipraj Nigam has emerged as the replacement option, according to the IndiaTV report.
Nigam offers India another leg-spin option while also providing batting depth, making his profile relevant to a squad preparing for a multi-nation tournament. He had previously emerged as one of the names in contention when Chakaravarthy’s Asian Games participation was first placed under doubt.
The BCCI had already made one change to the Asian Games squad earlier in September, when Yash Thakur replaced Harshit Rana after the latter suffered a rectus femoris strain during a match simulation at the Centre of Excellence.
With Chakaravarthy now ruled out, India will head into the Asian Games with another adjustment to their original squad, as the selectors look to finalise the replacement ahead of the team’s departure for Japan.