'Even Pietersen Couldn’t Come Close’: Ben Stokes Makes Stunning Harry Brook Claim After His Explosive 114*

Ben Stokes strongly defended Harry Brook after his stunning 114* against Sri Lanka in Southampton
Stokes said even Kevin Pietersen’s “genius” could not match Brook’s talent, while calling both players “freak talents”
Brook’s 42-ball century helped England secure a 119-run victory and take a 1-0 series lead
Harry Brook’s breathtaking 114* against Sri Lanka in Southampton has triggered plenty of praise, but few reactions have been as emphatic as Ben Stokes’ assessment of the England white-ball captain. After Brook dismantled Sri Lanka’s attack in the first T20I, Stokes took to X to defend the batter while making a striking comparison with former England great Kevin Pietersen.
Brook smashed 114 not out from 49 balls, including 10 fours and six sixes, as England posted 254/4 before bowling Sri Lanka out for 135. His century came from 42 deliveries, making it England’s second-fastest T20I hundred. The result gave England a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.
The performance also came with Pietersen watching from the stands. The former England batter has recently joined the white-ball setup as a mentor, and Brook had revealed that he watched Pietersen’s highlights before the match. Brook has also spoken about his admiration for Pietersen’s ability to attack bowlers and access different areas of the ground.
Ben Stokes’ Strong Defence Of Harry Brook
Stokes responded to the discussion around Brook’s talent with a post that placed the 27-year-old in extraordinary company.
“I don’t even think the genius of KP could come close to what Harry Brook has talent-wise. Is it really that hard to just sit back and admire these players for what they are, on the good days and the bad days, and stop berating them for doing things that we would never, ever, ever even think of doing because we simply aren’t on their level to think that way?” Stokes wrote.
“You are an absolute freak, Harry. You’re mint to watch,” he added.
Stokes later acknowledged that his comparison could be viewed as harsh on Kevin Pietersen, but clarified that he was not questioning the former England star’s ability.
“Bit harsh on KP actually both are freak talents but Brook better IMO is my point,” Stokes said in a follow-up post.
Brook’s Form Adds Weight To The Praise
Brook’s latest innings was his first international hundred in 18 innings across formats since his century against Pakistan at the 2026 T20 World Cup. His recent T20I run has nevertheless been remarkable, with scores of 79*, 95* and 114* in his last three innings.
The England captain has also continued to build a significant international record across formats. He now has two T20I centuries, three ODI hundreds and 10 Test centuries, placing him among England’s most productive modern batters.