West Ham Vs Fulham EFL Cup 2026–27: Oscar Bobb Winner Sends Hammers Out

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Fulham beat West Ham United 3-2 in an entertaining EFL Cup third-round tie at the London Stadium, with Oscar Bobb scoring the decisive goal in the 78th minute. Rodrigo Muniz opened the scoring before Morato equalised for the hosts, while César Palacios restored Fulham's lead. Pablo Felipe levelled again in first-half stoppage time with his first goal for West Ham, but Bobb's late strike proved enough to send Fulham into the fourth round. West Ham pushed for another equaliser, but Fulham held on despite late pressure.

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West Ham Vs Fulham EFL Cup highlights-Gonzalo Garcia
Fulham's Gonzalo Garcia, left, and West Ham United's Arne Engels in action during the English League Cup third round soccer match between West Ham United and Fulham in London, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2026. | Photo: Mike Egerton/PA via AP
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West Ham Vs Fulham EFL Cup highlights-Joshua King
Fulham's Joshua King, right, and West Ham United's Mohamadou Kante in action during the English League Cup third round soccer match between West Ham United and Fulham in London, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2026. | Photo: Mike Egerton/PA via AP
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West Ham Vs Fulham EFL Cup highlights-Fulhams Oscar Bobb
Fulham's Oscar Bobb celebrates scoring during the English League Cup third round soccer match between West Ham United and Fulham in London, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2026. | Photo: Mike Egerton/PA via AP
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West Ham Vs Fulham EFL Cup highlights-Morato
West Ham United's Morato, top, and Fulham's Kevin battle for the ball during the League Cup third round soccer match between West Ham United and Fulham in London, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2026. | Photo: Mike Egerton/PA via AP
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West Ham Vs Fulham EFL Cup highlights-West Ham Uniteds Pablo
West Ham United's Pablo celebrates scoring his sides second goal during the League Cup third round soccer match between West Ham United and Fulham in London, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2026. | Photo: Mike Egerton/PA via AP
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West Ham Vs Fulham EFL Cup highlights-Morato
West Ham United's Morato celebrates scoring his sides first goal during during the League Cup third round soccer match between West Ham United and Fulham in London, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2026. | Photo: Mike Egerton/PA via AP
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West Ham Vs Fulham EFL Cup highlights-Morato
West Ham United's Morato celebrates scoring his sides first goal during during the League Cup third round soccer match between West Ham United and Fulham in London, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2026. | Photo: Mike Egerton/PA via AP
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West Ham Vs Fulham EFL Cup highlights-West Ham Uniteds Morato
West Ham United's Morato scores his sides first goal during during the League Cup third round soccer match between West Ham United and Fulham in London, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2026. | Photo: Mike Egerton/PA via AP
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West Ham Vs Fulham EFL Cup highlights-Fulhams Jorge Cuenca
Fulham's Jorge Cuenca, centre right, and West Ham United's Pablo battle for the ball during during the League Cup third round soccer match between West Ham United and Fulham in London, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2026. | Photo: Mike Egerton/PA via AP

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