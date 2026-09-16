West Ham Vs Fulham EFL Cup 2026–27: Oscar Bobb Winner Sends Hammers Out

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 16 September 2026 2:38 pm

Fulham beat West Ham United 3-2 in an entertaining EFL Cup third-round tie at the London Stadium, with Oscar Bobb scoring the decisive goal in the 78th minute. Rodrigo Muniz opened the scoring before Morato equalised for the hosts, while César Palacios restored Fulham's lead. Pablo Felipe levelled again in first-half stoppage time with his first goal for West Ham, but Bobb's late strike proved enough to send Fulham into the fourth round. West Ham pushed for another equaliser, but Fulham held on despite late pressure.