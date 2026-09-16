India Seal T20I Series With Seven-Wicket Win As Sanju Samson Lights Up Delhi

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 16 September 2026 2:54 pm

India secured the T20I series against Afghanistan with a convincing seven-wicket victory in the second match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. After being asked to bat, Afghanistan posted 159/8, with captain Ibrahim Zadran top-scoring with 37 off 33 balls. Nitish Kumar Reddy led India’s bowling attack with a career-best 3/24, while Arshdeep Singh claimed two wickets. Chasing 160, India made light work of the target as Sanju Samson produced a stunning 57 off 22 balls, including seven fours and four sixes. He and Abhishek Sharma, who made 39 off 19, added 88 runs for the opening wicket in just 6.2 overs. After both departed, Ishan Kishan remained unbeaten on 38, while Tilak Varma finished with 15 not out as India reached 163/3 in 14.5 overs to take an unassailable 2-0 lead.