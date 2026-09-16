India Seal T20I Series With Seven-Wicket Win As Sanju Samson Lights Up Delhi

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India secured the T20I series against Afghanistan with a convincing seven-wicket victory in the second match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. After being asked to bat, Afghanistan posted 159/8, with captain Ibrahim Zadran top-scoring with 37 off 33 balls. Nitish Kumar Reddy led India’s bowling attack with a career-best 3/24, while Arshdeep Singh claimed two wickets. Chasing 160, India made light work of the target as Sanju Samson produced a stunning 57 off 22 balls, including seven fours and four sixes. He and Abhishek Sharma, who made 39 off 19, added 88 runs for the opening wicket in just 6.2 overs. After both departed, Ishan Kishan remained unbeaten on 38, while Tilak Varma finished with 15 not out as India reached 163/3 in 14.5 overs to take an unassailable 2-0 lead.

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India won by 7 wickets with 31 balls remaining
India's Tilak Verma greets Afghanistan's Rashid Khan after India wins the second T20I cricket match between India and Afghanistan, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan
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IND won by 7 wickets with 31 balls remaining
India's Tilak Verma greeted by Ishan Kishan after India wins the second T20I cricket match between India and Afghanistan, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan
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Afghanistan India T20 Cricket
India's Ishan Kishan, right, and Tilak Verma interact between the wickets during the second T20I cricket match between India and Afghanistan, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan
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Ishan Kishan India Afghanistan T20 Cricket
India's Ishan Kishan gets hit by the ball during the second T20I cricket match between India and Afghanistan, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan
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Tilak Verma Afghanistan vs India 2nd T20I
India's Tilak Verma plays a shot during the second T20I cricket match between India and Afghanistan, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan
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Rashid Khan Afghanistan vs India 2nd T20I
Afghanistan's Rashid Khan celebrates after taking the wicket of India's Shreyas Iyer during the second T20I cricket match between India and Afghanistan, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan
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Ishan Kishan India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I
India's Ishan Kishan plays a shot during the second T20I cricket match between India and Afghanistan, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan
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Shreyas Iyer India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I
India's captain Shreyas Iyer plays a shot during the second T20I cricket match between India and Afghanistan, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan
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Sanju Samson India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I
India's Sanju Samson celebrates his half century during the second T20I cricket match between India and Afghanistan, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan
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Sanju Samson IND vs AFG 2nd T20I
India's Sanju Samson plays a shot during the second T20I cricket match between India and Afghanistan, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan
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IND vs AFG: 2nd T20I
India's Sanju Samson, left, and Abhishek Sharma, right, run between the wickets during the second T20I cricket match of the between India and Afghanistan, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan
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IND vs AFG: 2nd T20I Abhishek Sharma
India's Abhishek Sharma plays a shot during the second T20I cricket match between India and Afghanistan, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan
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IND vs AFG: 2nd T20I Nitish Kumar Reddy
India's Nitish Kumar Reddy during the second T20I cricket match of the between India and Afghanistan, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan
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AFG vs IND: 2nd T20I Mohammed Nabi
Afghanistan's Mohammed Nabi plays a shot during the second T20I cricket match between India and Afghanistan, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan
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Afghanistan vs India 2nd T20I
Afghanistan's Mohammed Nabi, right, and Rashid Khan interact between the wickets during the second T20I cricket match between India and Afghanistan, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan
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Rashid Khan Afghanistan vs India 2nd T20I
Afghanistan's Rashid Khan during the second T20I cricket match between India and Afghanistan, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan
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2nd T20I Afghanistan vs India
Afghanistan's Mohammed Nabi, left, and Rashid Khan interact between the wickets during the second T20I cricket match between India and Afghanistan, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan
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Darwish Rasooli 2nd T20I Afghanistan vs India
Afghanistan's Darwish Rasooli plays a shot during the second T20I cricket match between India and Afghanistan, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan
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Azmatullah Omarzai 2nd T20I Afghanistan vs India
Afghanistan's Azmatullah Omarzai plays a shot during the second T20I cricket match between India and Afghanistan, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan
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Afghanistans captain Ibrahim Zadran
Afghanistan's captain Ibrahim Zadran plays a shot during the second T20I cricket match of the between India and Afghanistan, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan
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Sediqullah Atal 2nd T20I Afghanistan vs India
Afghanistan's Sediqullah Atal plays a shot during the second T20I cricket match of the between India and Afghanistan, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan
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Afghanistan vs India: 2nd T20I Cricket Match
Afghanistan's Ibrahim Zadran, right, and Sediqullah Atal run between the wickets during the second T20I cricket match between India and Afghanistan, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan
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IND vs AFG 2nd T20I Cricket Match
India's captain Shreyas Iyer, center, and Afghanistan's captain Ibrahim Zadran, left, during toss before the second T20I cricket match between India and Afghanistan, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan

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