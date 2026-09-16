Liverpool 3-1 Tottenham Hotspur: Szoboszlai Stunner Knocks Spurs Out Of EFL Cup

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 16 September 2026 3:48 pm

Liverpool advanced to the EFL Cup fourth round with a 3-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield, with Alexis Mac Allister, Cody Gakpo and Dominik Szoboszlai on target. Mac Allister opened the scoring in the first half before Gakpo doubled Liverpool's lead shortly after the break. Conor Gallagher pulled one back for Tottenham, but Szoboszlai sealed the win with a spectacular 25-yard volley in stoppage time. Liverpool's much-changed side impressed with an energetic display, while Tottenham's wastefulness in front of goal extended their difficult start to the season.