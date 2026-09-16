Liverpool 3-1 Tottenham Hotspur: Szoboszlai Stunner Knocks Spurs Out Of EFL Cup

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Liverpool advanced to the EFL Cup fourth round with a 3-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield, with Alexis Mac Allister, Cody Gakpo and Dominik Szoboszlai on target. Mac Allister opened the scoring in the first half before Gakpo doubled Liverpool's lead shortly after the break. Conor Gallagher pulled one back for Tottenham, but Szoboszlai sealed the win with a spectacular 25-yard volley in stoppage time. Liverpool's much-changed side impressed with an energetic display, while Tottenham's wastefulness in front of goal extended their difficult start to the season. 

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EFL: Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur
Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai walks off the pitch after the third-round English Football League soccer match between Liverpool and Tottenham in Liverpool, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
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EFL: Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool
Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai scores third goal during the third-round English Football League soccer match between Liverpool and Tottenham in Liverpool, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
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EFL Cup: Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur
Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai shoots in front of Tottenham's Savio during the third-round English Football League soccer match between Liverpool and Tottenham in Liverpool, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
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EFL Cup: Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool
Liverpool's Bradley Barcola reaches for the ball during the third-round English Football League soccer match between Liverpool and Tottenham in Liverpool, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
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EFL Cup 2026–27: Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur
Liverpool's goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili punches the ball during the third-round English Football League soccer match between Liverpool and Tottenham in Liverpool, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
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EFL Cup 2026–27: Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool
Tottenham's Mateus Fernandes, letf, and Conor Gallagher react after scoring their first goal during the third-round English Football League soccer match between Liverpool and Tottenham in Liverpool, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
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Britain English League Cup Soccer: Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur
Liverpool's Cody Gakpo celebrates after scoring second goal during the third-round English Football League soccer match between Liverpool and Tottenham in Liverpool, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
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Britain English League Cup Soccer: Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool
Liverpool's Lewis Koumas, left, and Tottenham's Archie Gray during the third-round English Football League soccer match between Liverpool and Tottenham in Liverpool, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
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English League Cup 2026–27: Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur
Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister scores first goal during the third-round English Football League soccer match between Liverpool and Tottenham in Liverpool, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
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English League Cup 2026–27: Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool
Liverpool's Victor Munoz passes the ball in front of Tottenham's Omar Marmoush during the third-round English Football League soccer match between Liverpool and Tottenham in Liverpool, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
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English Football League soccer match: Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur
during the third-round English Football League soccer match between Liverpool and Tottenham in Liverpool, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super

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