Two Lefties At The Top: Ishan Kishan And Abhishek Sharma’s T20I Ranking Rise Turns Heads

Abhishek Sharma has climbed to No. 2 in the latest ICC T20I batting rankings
Ishan Kishan remains at No. 1, giving India a dominant presence at the top of the rankings
The SRH duo has occupied the top two spots in the ICC T20I rankings during 2026
India’s strong start to their T20I series against Afghanistan has brought a significant reshuffle in the latest ICC Men’s T20I Player Rankings. Abhishek Sharma has climbed to second place in the batting rankings after producing impactful knocks in the opening two matches, moving ahead of Pakistan’s Sahibzada Farhan.
The rise comes as India secured the series with a match to spare, with several players benefiting from their performances in Delhi. Ishan Kishan continues to occupy the top spot, while India have also made notable gains in the bowling rankings following their two convincing wins.
Abhishek Sharma Moves To No. 2 As India Dominate Batting Rankings
Abhishek’s rise has been driven by his performances in the first two T20Is against Afghanistan. The left-hander began the series with a blistering 82 from 32 balls in India’s seven-wicket win in the opener before adding 39 from 19 deliveries in the second match.
Those contributions have helped him move above Sahibzada Farhan into second place, leaving Ishan Kishan at No. 1 and giving India the top two positions in the latest batting rankings.
The development also continues an intriguing year for the two left-handers, who have traded the top spots during 2026. Kishan took over the No. 1 position from Abhishek in July after India’s T20I series against Ireland.
Sanju Samson has also benefited from his recent performances, moving up four places to 30th. His 57 off 22 balls in the second T20I played a key role in India’s seven-wicket victory as they chased down 160 in just 14.5 overs.
Indian Bowlers Make Significant Gains After Afghanistan Wins
India’s bowlers have also made considerable progress in the latest update. Varun Chakravarthy has climbed two places to fifth, while Jasprit Bumrah has jumped seven places to 10th. Arshdeep Singh has made an 11-place move to 14th, with Axar Patel rising six spots to 27th.
Their performances helped India restrict Afghanistan to 156/8 in the first T20I and 159/8 in the second, before the hosts chased both totals comfortably.
Afghanistan have also seen movement, with Mohammad Nabi rising four places to 84th and Azmatullah Omarzai climbing 12 places to 89th. Omarzai had scored 64 in the opening game. India will now face Afghanistan in the third and final T20I in Delhi on September 17, with the series already secured 2-0.