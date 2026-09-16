Two Lefties At The Top: Ishan Kishan And Abhishek Sharma’s T20I Ranking Rise Turns Heads

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Published at:

Abhishek Sharma rises to No.2 in ICC T20I rankings, joining Ishan Kishan at the top as India’s explosive batting duo continues to dominate the international rankings

image Prefer on Google
Abhishek Sharma Reveals Ishan Kishan’s Dream IPL Team Ahead Of Upcoming Season
India's Abhishek Sharma, left, fist bumps his batting partner Ishan Kishan during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Zimbabwe in Chennai, India, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)
Summary of this article

  • Abhishek Sharma has climbed to No. 2 in the latest ICC T20I batting rankings

  • Ishan Kishan remains at No. 1, giving India a dominant presence at the top of the rankings

  • The SRH duo has occupied the top two spots in the ICC T20I rankings during 2026

India’s strong start to their T20I series against Afghanistan has brought a significant reshuffle in the latest ICC Men’s T20I Player Rankings. Abhishek Sharma has climbed to second place in the batting rankings after producing impactful knocks in the opening two matches, moving ahead of Pakistan’s Sahibzada Farhan.

The rise comes as India secured the series with a match to spare, with several players benefiting from their performances in Delhi. Ishan Kishan continues to occupy the top spot, while India have also made notable gains in the bowling rankings following their two convincing wins.

Abhishek Sharma Moves To No. 2 As India Dominate Batting Rankings

Abhishek’s rise has been driven by his performances in the first two T20Is against Afghanistan. The left-hander began the series with a blistering 82 from 32 balls in India’s seven-wicket win in the opener before adding 39 from 19 deliveries in the second match.

Those contributions have helped him move above Sahibzada Farhan into second place, leaving Ishan Kishan at No. 1 and giving India the top two positions in the latest batting rankings.

The development also continues an intriguing year for the two left-handers, who have traded the top spots during 2026. Kishan took over the No. 1 position from Abhishek in July after India’s T20I series against Ireland.

Related Content
India's captain Shreyas Iyer, second right, shakes hand with Afghanistan players after winning in the first T20I cricket match between India and Afghanistan, in New Delhi, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026. - | Photo: PTI/Money Sharma
Abhishek Sharma's fifty powered India to victory against Afghanistan in 1st T20I. - bcci/X
India's batsman Ishan Kishan plays a side shot during the first T20 cricket match between Zimbabwe and India in Harare, Zimbabwe, Thursday, July 23, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Wonder Mashura
Ishan Kishan trains ahead of first T20I against India - Photo: BCCI / X

Sanju Samson has also benefited from his recent performances, moving up four places to 30th. His 57 off 22 balls in the second T20I played a key role in India’s seven-wicket victory as they chased down 160 in just 14.5 overs.

Indian Bowlers Make Significant Gains After Afghanistan Wins

India’s bowlers have also made considerable progress in the latest update. Varun Chakravarthy has climbed two places to fifth, while Jasprit Bumrah has jumped seven places to 10th. Arshdeep Singh has made an 11-place move to 14th, with Axar Patel rising six spots to 27th.

Their performances helped India restrict Afghanistan to 156/8 in the first T20I and 159/8 in the second, before the hosts chased both totals comfortably.

Afghanistan have also seen movement, with Mohammad Nabi rising four places to 84th and Azmatullah Omarzai climbing 12 places to 89th. Omarzai had scored 64 in the opening game. India will now face Afghanistan in the third and final T20I in Delhi on September 17, with the series already secured 2-0.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories