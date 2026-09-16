India Vs Afghanistan Live Streaming, 3rd T20I: Preview, When and Where To Watch

India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I will be played in New Delhi on September 17
Fans in India can watch the match live on FanCode app with an active subscription
The India-Afghanistan clash will begin at 7:30 PM IST
Afghanistan is set to host India for the final and 3rd T20I of their 3-match T20 series at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.
India has been dominant throughout the series, winning the first two games comfortably and without breaking any sweat. Having already clinched the series, Team in Blue will go for a clean sweep, extending their winning record against Afghanistan.
Much like the first T20I of the series, Indian captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bowl first. Knowing that his side excels at chasing, he knew fielding first would be a wise decision.
Having been asked to bat first, Afghanistan knew they would have to get a great start if they had any chance to win the game and level the series. But like the first game, they lost their 1st wicket early in the 2nd over, with their opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz going back to the pavilion for a duck.
Afghans managed to hold on after that, with Ibrahim Zadran and Sediqullah Atal stabilising the innings. But Ibrahim Zadran fell prey to Nitish Kumar Reddy for a well-made 37. Wickets kept falling in regular intervals, with more than half the Afghanistan side back to the dugout before putting 100 runs on the board.
But India would have to wait for the 7th wicket as experienced campaigners Mohammad Nabi and Rashid Khan put together a meaningful partnership of 48. Shreyas Iyer brought back Jasprit Bumrah into the attack, who sent Mohammad Nabi back to the dugout, and Rashid Khan soon followed him in at the start of the 20th over. Afghanistan closed their innings at 159 for 8, setting a lowly target of 160.
Indian openers Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma got off to a great start. Taking advantage of the powerplay, they smashed Afghan bowlers around the park, taking the game away from their opponents. But they lost their first wicket soon after the powerplay. Rashid Khan sent Abhishek Sharma home for a quick-fire 39.
Ishan Kishan came to the crease, but he picked off from where Sharma left. However, India soon lost Sanju Samson for a well-made 57, sending Shreyas Iyer into the middle. But the Indian Captain couldn’t take his side home, losing his wicket for 11. However, Ishan Kishan kept firing from one end, with new batsman Tilak Verma joining him to take India to a 7-wicket victory, with 31 balls to spare.
All You Need To Know About India Vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I
When And Where Will The India Vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I Take Place?
The 3rd T20I match between India and Afghanistan will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday, 17th September.
What Time Will The India Vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I Begin?
The 3rd T20I between India and Afghanistan is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST.
Which TV Channel Will Telecast The India Vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I?
The 3rd T20I between India And Afghanistan will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network’s television channels in India
How Can Fans Watch India Vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I Online In India?
The 3rd T20I between India and Afghanistan will be streamed live in India on the FanCode app and website from 7:30 PM onwards
Predicted Starting XI
India: Shreyas Iyer (C), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan (WK), Tilak Varma (VC), Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh
Afghanistan: Ibrahim Zadran (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, and Fazal Haq Farooqi