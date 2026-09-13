India Vs Afghanistan: Shreyas Iyer And Ibrahim Zadran Stand On The Brink Of A Magical Moment Of Their Own

Ibrahim Zadran begins his captaincy journey as Afghanistan target their first-ever T20I win over India
Shreyas Iyer gets his first chance to lead India in T20Is at home after a difficult few years
The three-match series offers both teams valuable preparation ahead of the Asian Games and the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics
The trophy for the three-match India-Afghanistan T20I series glittered under the lights at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday evening. Golden, with a shimmering blue finish, it had the unmistakable look of the Goblet of Fire- the magical object that has fascinated Harry Potter fans for over two decades.
Shreyas Iyer and Ibrahim Zadran stood alongside it before embracing but while the trophy was the centrepiece of the ceremony, the two captains know that what it represents could mean far more than silverware.
For Afghanistan, this series is another step in a journey that has taken them from seeking India’s assistance to host their home fixtures to returning a decade later as a side that expects to challenge the strongest teams in international cricket.
Since 2016, they have moved from one Indian city to another, mostly in the north, gradually building their cricketing set-up away from home. They are now back in India as a formidable T20 side and with the series being labelled the ‘Friendship Series’, there is an opportunity for Zadran to give that friendship a historic twist by leading Afghanistan to their first victory over India.
Zadran has been entrusted with that task after establishing himself as one of the central figures of Afghanistan cricket despite repeated battles with injury over the past couple of years. His record of 1,865 runs and 16 half-centuries in 65 T20Is at a strike rate of 114 may not immediately suggest the scale of his importance, but his consistency has made him a key part of the Afghanistan Cricket Board’s long-term plans and, now, its leadership structure.
His first assignment as captain has taken an unusual route. The war in West Asia delayed his captaincy debut against Sri Lanka in March, meaning his first series at the helm will instead begin in India, a country where Afghanistan have spent years playing, preparing and becoming increasingly comfortable with the conditions.
Zadran has generally carried himself with a quiet confidence and has rarely appeared interested in the spotlight, but there was a noticeable hint of nervousness when he faced the Indian media on the eve of the first T20I in Delhi. The responsibility is new and so is the expectation that comes with leading a side that has spent years trying to establish itself among cricket’s elite.
“It is a new responsibility for me as a player and as a captain now,” Ibrahim said on Saturday, sharing, “I'm trying to enjoy it, take the responsibility and make the right decisions in pressure situations, how to handle myself and how to handle my guys.”
He was far more assured when discussing Afghanistan’s familiarity with India, pointing to the amount of cricket his team has played here and the experience gained at the World Cups.
“We have played enough cricket here in India. We know the conditions, how to play, how to adjust ourselves. We have played the T20 World Cup. We have played the ODI World Cup as well. We know the conditions very well. We just need to execute our plans,” he added.
If Zadran is looking at this series as the first opportunity to define himself as a captain, Iyer finds himself at a similar point in his own leadership journey. The past three years have brought their share of setbacks, from losing his central contract and dealing with serious injuries to repeatedly having to prove his worth but each difficult phase has eventually presented Iyer with another opportunity to move forward.
His elevation as India’s T20I captain was supposed to mark another step in that progression, although his opening assignments offered little room to settle into the role. Washouts against Ireland and England meant he had limited opportunity to shape his team before the victory over Zimbabwe finally provided some relief and the Afghanistan series will now give him his first chance to lead India in T20Is on home soil.
The timing also makes these three matches significant beyond the immediate series. India will use the contest as valuable preparation before travelling to Japan for the Asian Games, while the longer-term objective remains the journey towards the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. Iyer, however, is keen to resist the temptation of looking too far ahead and wants his players to concentrate on what is immediately in front of them.
“We’ll pursue it game by game. We are thinking about the first game,” Iyer said, explaining, “Afghanistan is a nice team, and our preparation has also been promising for the last couple of days. Players are looking in great shape and mindset.”
“So we have to stay in the present and see to it that we deliver when the time comes. And leading up to the Asian Games, we have got a great opportunity to play against a very quality side," he said.
That leaves Iyer and Zadran standing on opposite sides of the same opportunity. One is trying to give Afghanistan a result they have been chasing for years, while the other is attempting to establish himself as the leader of an Indian side entering another important phase of its journey. Their paths to this moment have been very different, but the three matches in Delhi will give both captains a chance to create something of their own.
Perhaps that is why the trophy looked so fitting under the lights, with its blue shimmer recalling the Goblet of Fire. Harry Potter made generations believe that magic could appear when the moment demanded it and for Zadran and Iyer, there will be no spell to cast and no wand to wave, only the opportunity to turn preparation, pressure and belief into a moment that stays with them.
The trophy may resemble something from a world of magic, but whatever happens over the next three games will have to be written on the cricket field.