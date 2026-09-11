‘He’s a Big Player’: Boult Picks India Star To Watch Out For In Two-Test Series Against New Zealand

“Thinking the bowling is very well balanced. It's got bases covered in terms of a good pace, obviously, with Will O'Rourke. Obviously, a bit of swing and a bit of bounce from Kyle Jamieson and Matt Henry with his accuracy. So yeah, I think the way me, Tim and Wags did it over the years was a unique way in itself. But there's other strengths and other game plans that our younger bowlers can follow,” Boult told PTI.