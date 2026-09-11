‘He’s a Big Player’: Boult Picks India Star To Watch Out For In Two-Test Series Against New Zealand

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PTI
Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay
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Former New Zealand pacer Trent Boult stated that seasoned opener KL Rahul will be India's main batter during the two-Test series starting November 19 in New Zealand. Speaking to PTI, Boult highlighted that cold weather and bowler-friendly conditions in Wellington and Christchurch will test the visiting Indian batting lineup during the tour.

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Summary of this article

  • Former New Zealand pacer Trent Boult identified seasoned opener KL Rahul as India's main batter for the upcoming two-Test series.

  • Boult praised the top-order duo of KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal as classy batters to watch in New Zealand conditions.

  • The former fast bowler warned that cold weather and green pitches in Wellington and Christchurch could make batting difficult.

  • Boult lauded New Zealand's balanced pace attack comprising Will O'Rourke, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, and Nathan Smith.

  • India's tour begins October 22 with white-ball matches as part of the centenary celebration of bilateral sporting ties.

Trent Boult, the former New Zealand pacer, picks KL Rahul as India’s main batter in the two-Test series against the Blackcaps beginning November 19.

The 37-year-old Boult, who has 317 Test wickets to his name, is a big admirer of Rahul's batting style and expects the Indian opener to be among the key players in the series.

The marathon tour begins October 22. It also features 10 white-ball games and is part of centenary celebration of the India-New Zealand sporting ties.

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Rahul And Jaiswal

Boult also see young India batter Yashashvi Jaiswal as another great player and a eventual threat for the New Zealand bowlers.

“I'm always a big fan of KL Rahul and his style of batsmanship. So he's a big player at the top of the order for the Indian side. And yeah, I believe Jaiswal is there as well. Two classy batters to see bat. So yeah, be interesting to see,”

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Boult told PTI in an exclusive interview felicitated by organisers of the European T20 Premier League. “It's always an exciting chance when the Indian team comes down to play Test cricket in New Zealand,” Boult told PTI.

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Cold Conditions Ahead

Boult also pointed to the timing of the tour. He said the late-October-November window rather than the traditional February-March slot India has been using could make things tougher for batters if the weather turns cold.

“The only thing I can see happening is it's going to be late October. I believe, just coming out of winter. So it's going to be quite cold. Hopefully, there's a bit of greenness in the wickets for some of our bowlers,” Boult told PTI. “It's going to be a good series, I'm sure,” Boult added to PTI.

The left arm exponent of swing bowling said conditions in Wellington and Christchurch could be bowler-friendly.

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New Zealand Attack

Boult and Tim Southee formed a formidable new-ball partnership for New Zealand over many years. But he feels the current attack has enough variety and quality to make its own identity, with Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Nathan Smith and Will O'Rourke bringing different strengths.

“Thinking the bowling is very well balanced. It's got bases covered in terms of a good pace, obviously, with Will O'Rourke. Obviously, a bit of swing and a bit of bounce from Kyle Jamieson and Matt Henry with his accuracy. So yeah, I think the way me, Tim and Wags did it over the years was a unique way in itself. But there's other strengths and other game plans that our younger bowlers can follow,” Boult told PTI.

Boult also paid tribute to Neil Wagner, saying no one can really be compared to him because of his ability to produce something from nothing in Test cricket and because he always gave everything.

“I don't think you can compare anyone to Neil Wagner. He had that unique ability to find something out of nothing basically in the Test arena and he always wore his heart on his sleeve and gave everything. So he was a big part of the New Zealand team at the time, but a new look side now and a new look way of playing,” Boult told PTI.

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