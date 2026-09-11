62 Lions, Lionesses And Cubs Died Of Diseases In One Year: Gujarat Govt tells Assembly

A total of 62 lions, lionesses and cubs died of various diseases in Gujarat in one year ending July 31, 2026, with the state government saying it has taken a series of measures to prevent infections and provide timely treatment to these felines.
Forest and Environment Minister Arjun Modhwadia shared the data in the Gujarat assembly on Friday in response to a question raised by senior Congress MLA Shailesh Parmar during Question Hour on the third and final day of the monsoon session.
In his written reply, the minister said that 62 deaths in one year included 17 lions and lionesses each and 28 cubs.
These big cats died due to various diseases, including septicaemia, pneumonia and haemorrhagic pneumonia, anaemia, hepato-renal dysfunction or kidney failure, multi-organ dysfunction or failure, myocardial infarction and paralysis.
Other causes included arthritis, gastroenteritis, roundworm infestation, encephalitis, central nervous system disorder, ascites, bronchopneumonia, acute illness and septic shock, among others.
The government provided the details of deaths based on post-mortem reports.
In his reply, Modhwadia said the Forest Department has taken several measures to prevent diseases and protect the health of the state's Asiatic lion population.
As part of disease prevention, lions undergo deworming and tick removal, he said.
Livestock in villages falling within sanctuaries, settlement villages and adjoining revenue villages are also vaccinated to reduce the risk of disease transmission, according to the minister.
The department also collects blood samples from lions and sends them to laboratories for analysis, the reply said.
The government has undertaken various measures for the conservation of lions, including maintaining their habitat, ensuring adequate and healthy food and providing sufficient veterinary care, Modhwadia said.
Medical infrastructure has also been provided at rescue centres for treatment of injured or sick wild animals.
A dedicated 'lion ambulance' has been made operational to ensure that wild animals receive timely treatment and can be rescued when required, the minister said.
The Forest Department has also deployed "wildlife friends" in areas frequented by lions to maintain vigilance over their movement and help monitor their condition.
Rapid Action Teams and rescue teams have been formed for wildlife rescue operations, the reply said.
Wildlife treatment centres have also been established at places including Sasan, Jamwala, Jasadhar, Sakkarbaug Zoo, Junagadh, Saat Virda, Krankach, Babarkot and Zanzarda, according to the minister's reply.
Forest staff and trackers conduct regular monitoring in areas inhabited by lions to keep a close watch on the animals and gather information about their health, he said.
As per the last census conducted in 2025, Gujarat is home to 891 Asiatic lions.