Mizoram Govt, CYMA Sign Pact To Boost Tourism

The Mizoram government and the Central Committee of Young Mizo Association (CYMA) have signed an MoU to strengthen cooperation in promoting tourism in the state, officials said on Wednesday.
The agreement was signed here on Tuesday in the presence of Tourism Secretary Vanlaldina Fanai and CYMA president R Lalngheta.
“Tourist arrivals in our state have increased significantly in recent times, and there are many initiatives and plans in this sector. Although various steps are being taken in terms of infrastructure and other areas, the most important factor we need to address is human resource," Tourism Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar said.
"With the number of tourists increasing, the department alone cannot manage everything, and it is necessary for us to work together with the CYMA,” he said.
The minister also expressed confidence that the Tourism Department would grow into a major revenue-generating wing in the coming years.
Lalngheta said the CYMA would extend full cooperation to the government in boosting tourism in the northeastern state.