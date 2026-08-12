Delhi CM, BJP President Take Part In Tiranga Yatra On Kartavya Path

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and BJP national president Nitin Nabin participated in a Tiranga Yatra on the Kartavya Path here on Wednesday.
Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister appealed to Delhi residents to hoist the Tricolour at their homes, take pictures and post them on social media.
"Today, we stand here with the strong resolve to take our nation forward, to make Bharat strong. The freedom fighters have given our country Independence. Now it is the youth, the current generation, who holds the power of our nation. Hoist the Tricolour in your homes, take pictures," Gupta said addressing a gathering before the start of the Tiranga Yatra.
The participants, holding the national flag, marched from India Gate towards Vijay Chowk.
The BJP is taking out Tiranga Yatras across the city ahead of the Independence Day, highlighting the contribution of freedom fighters and nationalist leaders who participated in the freedom movement.