Centre Eyes Consensus On Sending FCRA Bill To Joint Parliamentary Committee

"We are in touch with parties and what we have gathered is that some are in favour of sending the bill to a JPC. The Congress and the TMC [Trinamool Congress] are against it…but discussions with other parties are ongoing," the BJP lawmaker said, according to Hindustan Times. They also added that the government is also reaching out to the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) to agree to a JPC.