Centre Eyes Consensus On Sending FCRA Bill To Joint Parliamentary Committee

The Centre is seeking consensus on sending the FCRA Bill to a JPC
Opposition parties and civil society groups have raised concerns over its provisions
Some parties are open to a JPC while seeking changes to specific provisions
The government is trying to build consensus on referring the contentious Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, to a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) for review amid continuing deadlock with the Opposition, people aware of the matter said on Tuesday, according to a Hindustan Times report.
The bill, which seeks to amend the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA), has faced strong criticism from opposition parties and civil society organisations, who argue that the proposed changes would severely restrict the functioning of non-governmental organisations and civil society groups in India.
Government Has Heard Concerns
A ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker said the government has heard concerns of political parties, Church representatives and non-government organisations about the provisions of the bill introduced in the Lok Sabha in March.
"We are in touch with parties and what we have gathered is that some are in favour of sending the bill to a JPC. The Congress and the TMC [Trinamool Congress] are against it…but discussions with other parties are ongoing," the BJP lawmaker said, according to Hindustan Times. They also added that the government is also reaching out to the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) to agree to a JPC.
The lawmaker said parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju is leading the outreach to the Opposition to agree to send the bill to the JPC. "There are several parties that have demanded scrapping the bill entirely. While some have concerns about specific provisions…now these can be examined and discussed in detail. The government has refuted the perception that the bill will adversely impact minorities or social organisations," the lawmaker said as per the report.
BJD Lawmaker Weighs In On JPC
A Biju Janata Dal lawmaker said the party is not averse to sending the bill to a JPC. "There are some issues that need to be addressed, such as administrative procedures and processes that should not create problems for organisations that work in the sectors of education or health care," the BJD lawmaker said.
"There should be scrutiny of international organisations that have opaque funding; those which divert funds meant for one particular purpose to another and those organisations that are involved in proselytisation… But if any organisation gets caught in administrative lapses and loses their licence, there has to be recourse for that," the lawmaker added, according to Hindustan Times.
Church Representatives Meet Amit Shah
On Thursday, DMK lawmaker P Wilson led a delegation of Church representatives, who met Union Home Minister Amit Shah with a memorandum, specifying their concerns about the bill.
The memorandum said the measure, which alters the incidents of ownership of charitable, educational, medical and religious property throughout the country, ought not to be carried through without the fullest pre-legislative scrutiny. It requested that the bill be referred to a JPC.
The delegation said it preferred a JPC over a Department-Related Parliamentary Standing Committee, as the subject matter cuts across the concerns of ministries and no single departmental committee is placed to weigh them together.
Union home minister Amit Shah assured Mizoram chief minister Lalduhoma that the FCRA laws will not be implemented retrospectively.
A second BJP leader said the monsoon session of Parliament will conclude on Friday and the chances of taking up the bill for discussion are bleak. But if there is consensus, the government can make a statement on sending it to a JPC, said the second leader.