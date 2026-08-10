NCP (SP) Delegation Meets PM Modi Over Maharashtra Issues

This dialogue follows an earlier high-level meeting on July 22, 2026, when NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar and Sule met Modi. They discussed NEET paper leaks, farmers' problems, water management and education. In a post in Marathi on 'X', Pawar said, "The Honourable Prime Minister gave assurances of positive and concrete measures on all these issues." The NCP (SP) is currently a part of the opposition INDIA bloc.