Demi Vollering Saves Her Best for Last To Seal Tour de France Femmes Crown

P
Photo Webdesk
Published at:

The 2026 Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift ended in dramatic fashion on Sunday, with Demi Vollering sealing the overall title after winning the final Stage 9 in Nice. Vollering began the decisive 99.2km circuit just eight seconds ahead of Katarzyna Niewiadoma-Phinney and attacked on the climb toward the summit of the Col d’Èze to create the decisive gap. She crossed the finish 1:04 ahead of Paula Blasi, with Niewiadoma-Phinney third, securing the yellow jersey by 1:18 overall. Vollering completed the nine-stage, 1,175km race in 28:10:18, while Elisa Longo Borghini finished third overall at 4:29. Antonia Niedermaier retained the white jersey as the best young rider. The race ran from August 1-9, beginning in Lausanne and concluding in Nice.

Demi Vollering Women's Tour de France cycling race 2026
Netherlands' Demi Vollering celebrates on the podium after winning the Women's Tour de France cycling race (Tour de France Femmes) in Nice, France. | Photo: AP/Philippe Magoni
1/10
Womens Tour de France Demi Vollering
Netherlands' Demi Vollering celebrates on the podium after winning the Women's Tour de France cycling race (Tour de France Femmes) in Nice, France. | Photo: AP/Philippe Magoni
2/10
Womens Tour de France Cycling Demi Vollering
Netherlands' Demi Vollering, centre, celebrates with the team after winning the Women's Tour de France cycling race (Tour de France Femmes) in Nice, France. | Photo: AP/Philippe Magoni
3/10
Womens Tour de France 2026
Winner Netherlands' Demi Vollering, centre, celebrates on the podium with Poland's Katarzyna Niewiadoma-Phinney, centre left, and Italy's Elisa Longo Borghini, centre right, after the Women's Tour de France cycling race (Tour de France Femmes) in Nice, France. | Photo: AP/Philippe Magoni
4/10
Puck Pieterse Womens Tour de France cycling race
Netherlands' Puck Pieterse celebrates on the podium wearing the polka-dot jersey after the Women's Tour de France cycling race (Tour de France Femmes) in Nice, France. | Photo: AP/Philippe Magoni
5/10
Antonia Niedermaier Womens Tour de France cycling race
Germany's Antonia Niedermaier wearing the white jersey celebrates on podium after the ninth stage of the Women's Tour de France cycling race (Tour de France Femmes) in Nice, France. | Photo: AP/Philippe Magoni
6/10
Womens Tour de France Cycling Race
Italy's Elisa Longo Borghini, second from left, celebrates with her teammates of the UAE Team L'IMAD after the Women's Tour de France cycling race (Tour de France Femmes), in Nice, France. | Photo: AP/Philippe Magoni
7/10
Womens Tour de France Cycling Race
Prince Albert of Monaco, second from right, and Tour de France Femmes director Marion Rousse, right, applaud as Netherlands' Demi Vollering, second from left, celebrates after winning the Women's Tour de France cycling race (Tour de France Femmes), with Netherlands' Lorena Wiebes wearing the green jersey, left, Netherlands' Puck Pieterse wearing the polka-dot jersey, third from left, and Germany's Antonia Niedermaier wearing the white jersey, fourth from left, in Nice, France. | Photo: AP/Philippe Magoni
8/10
Cycling Womens Tour de France
Winner Netherlands' Demi Vollering, centre, celebrates on the podium with Poland's Katarzyna Niewiadoma-Phinney, left, and Italy's Elisa Longo Borghini after the ninth stage of the Women's Tour de France cycling race (Tour de France Femmes) in Nice, France. | Photo: AP/Philippe Magoni
9/10
Demi Vollering Cycling Womens Tour de France
Netherlands' Demi Vollering celebrates as she crosses the finish line to win the ninth stage of the Women's Tour de France cycling race (Tour de France Femmes) in Nice, France. | Photo: AP/Philippe Magoni
10/10
Womens Tour de France Demi Vollering
Netherlands' Demi Vollering prepares for the start of the ninth stage of the Women's Tour de France cycling race (Tour de France Femmes) in Nice, France. | Photo: AP/Philippe Magoni

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

CLOSE

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories