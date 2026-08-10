Demi Vollering Saves Her Best for Last To Seal Tour de France Femmes Crown

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 10 August 2026 3:14 pm

The 2026 Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift ended in dramatic fashion on Sunday, with Demi Vollering sealing the overall title after winning the final Stage 9 in Nice. Vollering began the decisive 99.2km circuit just eight seconds ahead of Katarzyna Niewiadoma-Phinney and attacked on the climb toward the summit of the Col d’Èze to create the decisive gap. She crossed the finish 1:04 ahead of Paula Blasi, with Niewiadoma-Phinney third, securing the yellow jersey by 1:18 overall. Vollering completed the nine-stage, 1,175km race in 28:10:18, while Elisa Longo Borghini finished third overall at 4:29. Antonia Niedermaier retained the white jersey as the best young rider. The race ran from August 1-9, beginning in Lausanne and concluding in Nice.