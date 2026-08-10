Demi Vollering Saves Her Best for Last To Seal Tour de France Femmes Crown
The 2026 Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift ended in dramatic fashion on Sunday, with Demi Vollering sealing the overall title after winning the final Stage 9 in Nice. Vollering began the decisive 99.2km circuit just eight seconds ahead of Katarzyna Niewiadoma-Phinney and attacked on the climb toward the summit of the Col d’Èze to create the decisive gap. She crossed the finish 1:04 ahead of Paula Blasi, with Niewiadoma-Phinney third, securing the yellow jersey by 1:18 overall. Vollering completed the nine-stage, 1,175km race in 28:10:18, while Elisa Longo Borghini finished third overall at 4:29. Antonia Niedermaier retained the white jersey as the best young rider. The race ran from August 1-9, beginning in Lausanne and concluding in Nice.
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