BJP Pushing For NCP Merger to Boost NDA Numbers, Sunetra Pawar Unsure

NDA Seeks Legislative Strength

The BJP is driving the unification effort to secure a two-thirds parliamentary majority to pass key legislation. These include the delimitation and women's reservation bills that are targeted for the upcoming monsoon session commencing on Monday. The BJP leadership has been in talks with leaders of both parties to set aside differences and unite, thereby giving the NDA the required heft for the passage of these key bills. A two-thirds majority requires 360 votes out of the 540 seats in the Lok Sabha. In April, the government secured 298 votes while the Opposition garnered 230.