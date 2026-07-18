BJP Pushing For NCP Merger to Boost NDA Numbers, Sunetra Pawar Unsure

The BJP is driving a unification effort between the Nationalist Congress Party and the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) to secure a two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha for key bills.
NCP president Sunetra Pawar and her son Parth Pawar are firmly resisting the merger to prevent Sharad Pawar and Supriya Sule from regaining control of the party.
The NDA currently holds 319 seats and aims to reach the 360-seat threshold required to pass the delimitation and women's reservation bills in the upcoming monsoon session.
Speculation regarding a merger between the Nationalist Congress Party and the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) is escalating as the Bharatiya Janata Party attempts to reinforce the National Democratic Alliance a Hindustan Times Report said. The NCP currently aligns with the NDA, whereas the NCP (SP) remains part of the opposition INDIA bloc.
A close aide to Sunetra Pawar said she and her son Parth Pawar are resisting the move.
"Both the NCP president and her son are firmly opposed to the merger, as they do not want NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar and his daughter, Supriya Sule, to regain control of the party," the aide said, according to the report.
Political engagements have intensified recently with Parth Pawar meeting Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday. Earlier on Tuesday, NCP (SP) leader Jayant Patil held talks with Fadnavis, alongside Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare. Patil and Jitendra Awhad also met Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday night. During his meeting, Parth Pawar sought to know what had transpired between the chief minister and the two NCP leaders, but Fadnavis declined to share details, saying he would discuss the matter with Sunetra Pawar.
NDA Seeks Legislative Strength
The BJP is driving the unification effort to secure a two-thirds parliamentary majority to pass key legislation. These include the delimitation and women's reservation bills that are targeted for the upcoming monsoon session commencing on Monday. The BJP leadership has been in talks with leaders of both parties to set aside differences and unite, thereby giving the NDA the required heft for the passage of these key bills. A two-thirds majority requires 360 votes out of the 540 seats in the Lok Sabha. In April, the government secured 298 votes while the Opposition garnered 230.
The NDA currently holds 319 seats. Incorporating the NCP (SP) would raise this tally to 327. While this leaves the ruling coalition 33 votes short of the required threshold, the administration anticipates certain opposition parties might abstain rather than vote against the bills.
Meanwhile, Sule said the NCP (SP) would consider supporting the legislation if it includes a uniform 50% increase in Lok Sabha seats across all states. She also clarified that the party’s official position was not yet decided.
Internal Leadership Rifts Deepen
Deep fissures within the NCP emerged and worsened after former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar died in an air crash in Baramati on January 28. The tragedy triggered an ongoing internal power struggle over the direction of the party.
A senior NCP leader said the transition of power has alienated established members.
"Parth’s attempt to seize control of the party by forming a team of close aides—and edging out veterans who ran the show with Ajit Pawar—has led to considerable unease among the MLAs," the leader said according to the report.
If the merger is inevitable, Sunetra Pawar and Parth Pawar will demand that Sunetra Pawar retain her Deputy Chief Minister post, her current state government portfolio and the NCP national president post.
Addressing the internal friction, NCP vice-president Udaykumar Aher wrote a three-page letter to Sunetra Pawar defending the 38-year-old Parth Pawar against claims of political immaturity. Aher accused leaders within his own party of attempting to end Parth Pawar's political career. "An unfair perception has been created that Parth Pawar lacks political maturity," Aher wrote, adding that some within their own ranks are attempting to spread the impression that he cannot do justice to either the party or the people. Aher demanded a Union Cabinet berth for him to prove his capabilities.
Despite the ongoing speculation, both parties officially deny that active merger talks are currently taking place.
"When my brother [Ajit Pawar] was alive, a merger was on the table. But after his death, the other side vehemently opposed it. The issue ended there for us," Sule told reporters on Friday.