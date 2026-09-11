Shahjahanpur Woman Dies After Doctor Allegedly Operates On Her While Drunk

A 22-year-old woman died while being taken to Bareilly after giving birth to a baby boy at a private hospital in Puwayan.
Police alleged that Dr KP operated on the woman while he was in an inebriated state.
A case has been registered against Dr KP and Dr Firoz under Section 105 of the BNS.
A 22-year-old pregnant woman died while being taken to Bareilly after a doctor allegedly operated on her while under the influence of alcohol at a private hospital in Shahjahanpur district, police said on Friday. Her newborn baby boy is undergoing treatment at a hospital.
Police have registered a case against two doctors under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, and initiated an investigation into the incident.
According to PTI, Julie, a resident of Kakarha village in the Puwayan police station area, went into labour on September 8. Her family was taking her to a government hospital in a private ambulance when the driver stopped in front of a private hospital in Puwayan and suggested they consult a doctor there.
Shahjahanpur Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Diksha Bhaware told PTI on Friday that Dr Firoz, who was present at the private hospital, immediately called Dr KP from the city.
Citing the registered FIR, Bhaware said Dr KP was allegedly in an inebriated state when he arrived at the hospital but proceeded to operate on Julie.
Julie gave birth to a baby boy during the intervening night of September 8 and 9. However, her condition worsened after the delivery, following which the doctor advised the family to take her to Bareilly, the police official said.
PTI reported that Julie died on the way to Bareilly. Her newborn son, meanwhile, is undergoing treatment at a hospital.
The case was registered against Dr KP and Dr Firoz on Thursday evening under Section 105 of the BNS, police said.