Busan Film Festival To Include Special Japanese Animation Section

BIFF 2026 has announced a special Japanese animation section.
The Busan Film Festival will celebrate the rich legacy of Japanese animation and its bright future.
Busan has selected a slew of classics and new efforts.
The 31st Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) has shared 13 films for ‘Japanese Animation Special: Masterpieces of Madness, Exhilarating Prospects 12+1.’ This Special Program in Focus celebrates Japan's animation tradition. This program brings together cult masterpieces in the long history of Japanese animation, new films drawing global attention on the festival circuit, and one European classic that inspired leading Japanese animators.
Legendary director Rintaro will travel to Busan for the program, marking his first visit to Korea in 17 years. He will be joined by four filmmakers representing a new generation of Japanese animation: Kohei Kadowaki, Ryo Katanosaka, Shingo Natsume, and Yoshitoshi Shinomiya.
BIFF's Japanese Animation Special
Presenting the Japanese Animation Special, BIFF Festival Director Jung Hanseok said, “Animation has recently become one of the most dynamic forms in global cinema, bridging East and West. That is why, for this year’s major Special Programs in Focus, we wanted to take a closer look at the world of Japanese animation, long one of the great traditions and powerhouses of the medium.” Notable selections include We Are Aliens, A New Dawn, Mind Game, The White Snake Enchantress.
“A few demanding criteria were put in place by design. First, wherever possible, the films should be original animated works made for theatrical release. Second, they should be works that stood as bold precedents in their time, or that offer a vision of the future. In particular, we focused on films that have rarely, if ever, received theatrical screenings in Korea. Finally, we chose to set aside the works of Miyazaki Hayao and Takahata Isao, enduring masters of Japanese animation. Instead, we included classics they deeply admired—works that served as a foundation of their own work,” Jung added.
“Some films can only be fully experienced in a theater. I hope audiences in Busan will not miss this rare opportunity to experience these works on the big screen. I am also deeply honored to welcome Rintaro, a living legend of Japanese animation, and four directors representing its next generation to BIFF,” Jung concluded.
The 31st Busan International Film Festival will be held for 10 days from Oct 6 to Oct 15, 2026.