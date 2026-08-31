Busan Film Festival To Include Special Japanese Animation Section

“A few demanding criteria were put in place by design. First, wherever possible, the films should be original animated works made for theatrical release. Second, they should be works that stood as bold precedents in their time, or that offer a vision of the future. In particular, we focused on films that have rarely, if ever, received theatrical screenings in Korea. Finally, we chose to set aside the works of Miyazaki Hayao and Takahata Isao, enduring masters of Japanese animation. Instead, we included classics they deeply admired—works that served as a foundation of their own work,” Jung added.