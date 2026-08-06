Michelle Yeoh To Be Feted As Asian Filmmaker Of The Year By Busan Film Fest

The Busan International Film Festival revealed Thursday that it has chosen the Oscar-winning Malaysian actress, Michelle Yeoh, its Asian Filmmaker of the Year. Yeoh will accept the honor at the festival’s opening ceremony on Oct. 6 at the landmark Busan Cinema Center. The award has been given out annually since 2003. Many of her films have played at the festival, including Far North (2007), Reign Of Assassins (2010), The Lady (2011), and of course, Everything Everywhere All At Once (2022), which got her an Oscar. She last attended the festival in 2011.