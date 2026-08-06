Michelle Yeoh To Be Feted As Asian Filmmaker Of The Year By Busan Film Fest

Michelle Yeoh will be honoured at this year's Busan Film Festival.
The fest has named her the Asian Filmmaker of the Year.
Yeoh won the honorary Golden Bear at this year's Berlin Film Festival.
The Busan International Film Festival revealed Thursday that it has chosen the Oscar-winning Malaysian actress, Michelle Yeoh, its Asian Filmmaker of the Year. Yeoh will accept the honor at the festival’s opening ceremony on Oct. 6 at the landmark Busan Cinema Center. The award has been given out annually since 2003. Many of her films have played at the festival, including Far North (2007), Reign Of Assassins (2010), The Lady (2011), and of course, Everything Everywhere All At Once (2022), which got her an Oscar. She last attended the festival in 2011.
The festival commented: “Versatile, commanding, and fiercely resolute – Michelle Yeoh’s performances are transcendent in every aspect: technique, style, and presence. Yeoh revolutionized the representation of women in action cinema, establishing herself as one of Hong Kong cinema’s defining stars."
Busan Film Festival On Michelle Yeoh
“As the first Asian to win the Academy Award for Best Actress, she continues to move boldly between Asia and Hollywood, captivating global audiences with her magnetic screen presence and profound emotional depth", it raved.
“With exceptional charisma, Yeoh forged a new image of the action heroine while continually exploring works ranging from genre films and arthouse cinema to musical comedies,” Busan said in a statement.
“Transitioning seamlessly from grounded, relatable everyday characters to a powerful, timeless persona, Yeoh possesses a remarkable versatility, delivering performances with delicacy but never fragility. Her dynamic and memorable characters continue to inspire new generations of actors and filmmakers. Through consistently nuanced performances that defy boundaries of age and convention, her singular body of work proves how an actor can expand the very imaginative horizons of cinema.”
In February, she became the first Asian woman to receive the Honorary Golden Bear at the Berlin International Film Festival. Fellow Oscar winner Sean Baker presented her with the award and later premiered Sandiwara, an 11-minute short he wrote, directed and shot on an iPhone with Yeoh starring as five intertwining characters. The short film will play at the Busan Film Festival as well, along with a curation of her career.
Previous recipients of the award have included Jafar Panahi (2025), Kurosawa Kiyoshi (2024), Chow Yun Fat (2023), and Tony Chiu-Wai Leung (2022).