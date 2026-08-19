Busan Film Fest Opens With The Table: Day And Night

BIFF said in a statement: “‘The Table: Day and Night’ is an elegant and assured film in which the cinematic interests, style, perspective, and world that Kim Jong-kwan has persistently explored as a filmmaker reach a provisional culmination. Without relying on excessive setups or dramatic turns, its greatest merit lies in how thoughtfully it captures the unique inner voices and emotions of its characters, as well as the subtle shifts in their relationships. Featuring a strong ensemble cast, including Kim Minha, Joo Jong-hyuk, Han Sun-hwa, Chang Ryul, Shim Eun-kyung, Lee Hee-jun, Jeon So-young and Kim Dong-hwi, the film brings together acclaimed performers and promising newcomers, showcasing their chemistry and ensemble performances to full effect. For its vibrant yet grounded tone, ‘The Table: Day and Night’ has been selected as the opening film for the 31st Busan International Film Festival.”