Busan Film Fest Opens With The Table: Day And Night

Busan Film Festival has announced its opening film.
The Table: Day and Night is the opening film.
It is directed by Kim Jong-kwan.
The Table: Day and Night will be the inaugural film at this year's Busan International Film Festival. Helmed by Kim Jong-kwan, the film follows four couples and their lively yet tender conversations that take place at a single cafe. Its ensemble cast includes Kim Min-ha, Joo Jong-hyuk, Han Sun-hwa, Lee Hee-jun, Shim Eun-kyung and Kim Dong-hwi.
Director Kim's films have frequently showed up at Busan for more than 20 years, having directed a segment of anthology One Shining Day, which premiered at the festival in 2005. He returned with his solo directorial feature debut Come, Closer in 2010 and was selected in 2016 with The Table.
Busan Film Festival 2026 Opening Film Details
BIFF said in a statement: “‘The Table: Day and Night’ is an elegant and assured film in which the cinematic interests, style, perspective, and world that Kim Jong-kwan has persistently explored as a filmmaker reach a provisional culmination. Without relying on excessive setups or dramatic turns, its greatest merit lies in how thoughtfully it captures the unique inner voices and emotions of its characters, as well as the subtle shifts in their relationships. Featuring a strong ensemble cast, including Kim Minha, Joo Jong-hyuk, Han Sun-hwa, Chang Ryul, Shim Eun-kyung, Lee Hee-jun, Jeon So-young and Kim Dong-hwi, the film brings together acclaimed performers and promising newcomers, showcasing their chemistry and ensemble performances to full effect. For its vibrant yet grounded tone, ‘The Table: Day and Night’ has been selected as the opening film for the 31st Busan International Film Festival.”
Kim has another anthology film slated for local release, Frosted Window, which opened the London Korean Film Festival last November before going on to screen at Jeonju and New York Asian Film Festival.
The 31st Busan International Film Festival 2026 runs Oct. 6-15.