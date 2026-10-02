Sundeep Kishan on alleged paid PR against Sigma

On X, Sundeep said he knew who was allegedly behind the posts and who was paying for them. His warning was shared in a tweet that read, “I see a lot of targeted anti-tweets coming at me & my film over the last few days lol. I know exactly the people behind this & paying for this as well… Just reminding you that you have more to lose than me…Direct ayipithe andaru dorikipitharu mari.. choosukondi (If it becomes too direct, everyone will get caught, so be careful).”