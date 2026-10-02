Sundeep Kishan alleged that a paid PR campaign targeted Sigma before its release.
Jyotika publicly backed Jason Sanjay and his directorial debut.
Sigma finally released in Tamil and Telugu on October 2, 2026.
A day before Sigma's release, Sundeep Kishan called out what he described as a wave of “targeted anti-tweets" aimed at him and his film. Although he did not name anyone, the actor alleged that the posts were part of a paid PR campaign and warned those behind them.
Sundeep Kishan on alleged paid PR against Sigma
On X, Sundeep said he knew who was allegedly behind the posts and who was paying for them. His warning was shared in a tweet that read, “I see a lot of targeted anti-tweets coming at me & my film over the last few days lol. I know exactly the people behind this & paying for this as well… Just reminding you that you have more to lose than me…Direct ayipithe andaru dorikipitharu mari.. choosukondi (If it becomes too direct, everyone will get caught, so be careful).”
Sundeep did not identify the people he was referring to or provide details supporting his allegation. Fans responded with messages of support, with several urging him to ignore the negativity and focus on the film.
Jyotika supports Sundeep Kishan and Sigma
Actor Jyotika also extended her support to the team. In an Instagram post, she wished director Jason Sanjay and the Sigma team ahead of their release. Jason is making his directorial debut with the heist comedy, which stars Sundeep alongside Faria Abdullah, Sampath Raj and others.
Jyotika wrote, “Dear @jason.sanjay official and team, my heartfelt wishes for SIGMA. Been watching your promotions with so much joy. Seeing the young man you've grown into- so mature, composed, real, and above all, the finest son to your parents- tells me you deserve every bit of the success coming your way. Wishing you and the whole team a wonderful release. May God bless you always.”
Sigma release date and what to know
Sigma was initially scheduled for July 31 but was postponed after Vijay’s Jana Nayagan was set for release on July 23. The film, produced by Lyca Productions with music by Thaman S, marks Jason Sanjay’s first directorial venture.
Sigma has now released the film in Tamil and Telugu on October 2, 2026. Jason has previously described the film as the story of a man fighting for his identity. He also said his father Vijay had not watched the film yet but would be proud when he eventually does.