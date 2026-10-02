The Vvaan Box Office Collection Day 7: Sidharth Malhotra-Starrer Crosses ₹50 Crore Mark In Week One

Vvaan - Force of the Forrest box office: Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia's film hit the screens on September 25 and opened to mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike. Despite this, the fantasy thriller had a good opening at the box office. On Day 2 and Day 3, the collections skyrocketed and earned in double digits. Though the collection dropped on Day 4, it saw slight growth on Day 5. On Day 6, the earnings dipped and remained steady on Day 7. After one week, The Vvaan has crossed the ₹50 crore mark in India.