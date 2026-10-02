The Vvaan Box Office Collection Day 7: Sidharth Malhotra-Starrer Crosses ₹50 Crore Mark In Week One

The Vvaan is going steady at the box office.
Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia's film has crossed the ₹50 crore mark in India.
Globally, it has earned nearly ₹70 crore.
Vvaan - Force of the Forrest box office: Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia's film hit the screens on September 25 and opened to mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike. Despite this, the fantasy thriller had a good opening at the box office. On Day 2 and Day 3, the collections skyrocketed and earned in double digits. Though the collection dropped on Day 4, it saw slight growth on Day 5. On Day 6, the earnings dipped and remained steady on Day 7. After one week, The Vvaan has crossed the ₹50 crore mark in India.
The Vvaan box office collection Day 7
On Day 7, Vvaan saw a 3.5% growth from Day 6's collection, earning a net of ₹4.40 crore across 6,966 shows, bringing the total India net collections to ₹53.50 crore (₹63.57 crore gross).
Overseas, the film collected ₹50 lakhs on Day 7, taking its total overseas gross to ₹5.50 crore. The total worldwide gross collection stands at ₹69.07 crore.
Here's the day-wise breakdown of Vvaan collections.
Day 1 - ₹8 crore
Day 2 - ₹11.25 crore
Day 3 - ₹14.35 crore
Day 4 - ₹5.25 crore
Day 5 - ₹6 crore
Day 6 - ₹4.25 crore
Day 7 - ₹4.40 crore
Total: ₹53.50 crore
Week 2 will be crucial for The Vvaan as Ajay Devgn's Drishyam: The Conclusion hit the theatres today. So, it will face tough competition from the crime thriller.
As tension grows at home, Rishi’s elder brother (Soni) and sister-in-law (Tiwari) ask the couple to go back to their hometown for Chhath Puja, a trip Rishi has avoided for years.
Rishi finally goes back home to close a land deal, taking Mamta and their friend Ved (Paul) with him.
Rishi wants to sell his stake for a large amount. The sale would clear the way for a road through a sacred forest, but several villagers resist the plan because they do not want the holy land disturbed.
He stays firm with his decision that sets off a supernatural chain of events that drives the conflict in the film.
The Vvaan cast and team
The film also stars Shweta Tiwari, Maniesh Paul and Anup Soni. Sunil Grover, Avtar Gill, Milind Gunaji, Sulabha Arya, Durgesh Kumar, Sundip Ved and Akshaan Sehrawat round out the cast.
Arunabh Kumar has written it, with Deepak Mishra as the director. Balaji Motion Pictures, in association with TVF and 11.11 Production, has backed the project.