Asian Academy Creative Awards named 335 national winners from 18 nations and territories across 39 categories.
Jackie Chan’s The Shadow’s Edge won Best Feature Film for Chinese Mainland, while Anil Kapoor’s Subedaar won for India.
Mediacorp led the company tally with 23 wins, followed by Prime Video India and Astro Malaysia with 19 each, and CNN with 15.
Films led by Jackie Chan and Anil Kapoor are among the 335 national winners announced by the Asian Academy Creative Awards. They span 18 nations and territories and 39 categories, and all now advance to the international round.
Grand winners will be announced at the gala awards final at Capitol Theatre in December.
Mediacorp topped the company tally with 23 wins, while Prime Video India and Astro Malaysia took 19 each and CNN collected 15.
Asian Academy Creative Awards top film winners
Jackie Chan's The Shadow’s Edge won Best Feature Film for the Chinese Mainland, and Anil Kapoor's Subedaar won it for India. Kapoor was nominated in the Best Actor in a Leading Role category for his performance in the Prime Video movie.
Anil Kapoor on Subedaar win at Asian Academy Creative Awards
Kapoor, who played a retired soldier, Subedar Arjun Maurya, in Suresh Triveni’s action-drama, called it a “very special moment in my journey.”
“Honoured to be nominated for Best Actor in a Leading Role for Subedaar at the @asianacademycreativeawards, representing India. Grateful to the entire team and everyone who has supported the film,” he wrote.
Kapoor also congratulated Triveni, who was nominated in the Best Direction (Feature Film) category for Subedaar.
Drama series standouts
Chinese drama series The Lead won six categories, more than any other title, including Best Actress in a Leading Role for Liu Haocun. Yet Best Drama Series went instead to the bigger-budget Legend of the Magnate.
Malaysian horror feature Malam Terlarang (Forbidden Night) picked up four awards, among them Best Feature Film and Best Actress in a Supporting Role for Sofia Jane. The Best Direction (Feature Film) prize went to Norhanisham bin Muhammad, who passed away in May.
Its family crime drama Good Boys Go to Heaven won five Malaysian categories and took both Best Actor and the drama series prize.
Japan took home five wins. Song of the Samurai was nominated in five categories but missed out on Best Drama Series, which went to Alice in Borderland. Non took Best Actress for Miss King.
China and India each had another four-win title. China’s Swords Into Plowshares took four awards, and India's The Family Man Season 3 matched that total. Bai Yu won Best Actor in a Leading Role for Chinese Mainland.
Dogman brought in four wins, including Best Drama Series, and acting honours for Chang Hsiao Chuan and Tarcy Su.
Thailand’s GMMTV’s Enigma Black Stage secured four Thai wins, while Gemini Norawit Titicharoenrak took Best Actor for Ticket to Heaven and Mono’s Manatsanun Phanlerdwongsakul won Best Actress for Sweet Dreams.
Philippines' Vice Ganda won Best Actor for Call Me Mother. Nadine Lustre also advanced, with her nomination for leading Viu’s Love, Siargao.
Singapore’s animated feature The Violinist won Best Feature Film, Best Animation and Best Screenplay. Its voice cast includes Tan Kheng Hua and Ayden Sng.
Sng won Best Actor in a Leading Role (Singapore) for Double Helix. Singaporean independent Refinery Media also took three prizes for the lifestyle show Man of the Hour.
Factual category winners
CNN’s 15 wins were all in factual categories. One of those awards went to Kristie Lu Stout, a previous winner, for Best Factual Presenter (Thailand). She will now go up against another past winner, Singapore’s Wei Du, who was recognised for CNA’s Walk the Line: ICE Nation.