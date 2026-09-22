72nd National Film Awards: Mammootty, Kartik Aaryan And Yami Gautam Honoured By President Droupadi Murmu

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
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The felicitation ceremony honoured the best of Indian cinema along with outstanding actors and crew from different regions and languages.

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National Film Awards 2024 winners
National Film Awards 2024 winners Photo: YouTube
Summary of this article

  • The 72nd National Film Festival was held on Tuesday in Gujarat's Kevadia (renamed Ekta Nagar).

  • The ceremony honoured Mammootty, Kartik Aaryan, and Yami Gautam in the acting categories.

  • The winners for the National Film Awards were announced on July 18, 2026.

72nd National Film Awards: On Tuesday, September 22, 2026, Ekta Nagar, Gujarat, hosted the prestigious awards ceremony, bringing together filmmakers, actors and technicians from across India. After more than seven decades of celebrating excellence in cinema across the country’s many languages, regions and traditions in New Delhi, the Centre has decided to take the National Film Awards to different states and cities.

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By Garima Das

72nd National Film Awards 2024 felicitation

The felicitation ceremony honoured the best of Indian cinema along with outstanding actors and crew from different regions and languages. President Droupadi Murmu presented the awards to the winners.

Celebs from all across the Indian film industry arrived for the felicitation ceremony. Mammootty, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Randeep Hooda, Anant Nag, Sanjay Mishra and others attended the event.

Mammootty and Kartik Aaryan were honoured with the National Award for Bramayugam and Chandu Champion. It is Mammootty's 4th National Film Award and Kartik's first.

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President Droupadi Murmu confers award for Best Actress in a Leading Role on Yami Gautam Dhar for her performance as an intelligence officer in the film ‘Article 370’ during the 72nd National Film Awards, at Kevadia, in Narmada district, Gujarat. - | Photo: @PIBAhmedabad/X via PTI
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Yami Gautam was felicitated with the Best Actress award for Article 370; her first National Award.

Music composer Shashwat Sachdev was awarded for his Best Music Direction (Song) in Article 370. GV Prakash Kumar won Best Music Direction (Background score) for Amaran.

Telugu blockbusters Pushpa: The Rule 2 and Kalki 2898 AD have won two awards each.

Dhanush received the National Film Award in the Special Mention category for Captain Miller. He also received the National Film Award for Raayan in the Best Tamil Film category.

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Veteran actor Anant Nag was conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award. Before he was presented with the prestigious Award, a short film on the legendary actor was played, in which a few clips of his films were shown.

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