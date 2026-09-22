72nd National Film Awards: Anant Nag Gets A Standing Ovation On Dadasaheb Phalke Recognition

Calls Dadasaheb Phalke Award a "great honour"

Addressing the crowd, he said, "It's a great honour to be here with you and I'm trying to digest the majesty of this function. I have not attended many such gatherings, but I'm very happy to be with you all today. As an actor, you have seen me perform, and you have seen some of the snippets. I grew up in an ashram and a mutt in my childhood, up to the age of 12. Thereafter, I was sent to Mumbai, where I got a chance to act in a play, Chaitanya Mahaprabhu, the same poet of Bengal, and that's how my career started."